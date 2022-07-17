 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trail Blazers defeat Knicks 85-77 to win 2022 Summer League title

Portland wins the Las Vegas event.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Summer League - Portland Trailblazers v New York Knicks
Trendon Watford of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the game against the New York Knicks during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 17, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Brandon Williams tallied 22 points, Trendon Watford had 19 and Jabari Walker added a double-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the New York Knicks 85-77 in the 2022 Summer League title game. The Trail Blazers paid off for bettors who took them against the spread and on the moneyline (+2, +110 according to DraftKings Sportsbook), while those who took the under (174.5) got wins as well.

The Trail Blazers were able to overcome Shaedon Sharpe’s absence to win this Summer League, something the main club can look to when filling out the roster. Portland is attempting to thread a fine line with Damian Lillard, and getting contributors for cheap from this squad will help.

Knicks Summer League stars Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride picked a bad day to go cold. The duo combined for 36 points, but did most of their damage from the free-throw line (14-17) rather than the floor (9-26, 4-16 3PM). Both should get some additional playing time this year with the main club, assuming they aren’t part of a Donovan Mitchell trade package.

