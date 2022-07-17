Trail Blazers defeat Knicks 85-77 to win 2022 Summer League title

Brandon Williams tallied 22 points, Trendon Watford had 19 and Jabari Walker added a double-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the New York Knicks 85-77 in the 2022 Summer League title game. The Trail Blazers paid off for bettors who took them against the spread and on the moneyline (+2, +110 according to DraftKings Sportsbook), while those who took the under (174.5) got wins as well.

The Trail Blazers were able to overcome Shaedon Sharpe’s absence to win this Summer League, something the main club can look to when filling out the roster. Portland is attempting to thread a fine line with Damian Lillard, and getting contributors for cheap from this squad will help.

Knicks Summer League stars Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride picked a bad day to go cold. The duo combined for 36 points, but did most of their damage from the free-throw line (14-17) rather than the floor (9-26, 4-16 3PM). Both should get some additional playing time this year with the main club, assuming they aren’t part of a Donovan Mitchell trade package.