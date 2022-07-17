How to watch, live stream NBA Summer League 2022 title game Sunday

We’ve reached the conclusion of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with the championship game set to take place Sunday afternoon. There are other games on the slate but this is the only one of real relevance.

It’ll be the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the New York Knicks for the title. The Trail Blazers have managed to get to this point without Shaedon Sharpe, while the Knicks are getting big contributions from Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. Here’s how fans and bettors can tune in for the game Sunday.

Summer League 2022 Championship Game

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks - 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.