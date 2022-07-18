NBA Summer League 2022: Keegan Murray, Quentin Grimes headline First Team in Las Vegas

The NBA has announced the All-Summer League teams for 2022. Here’s a look at which players made the cut.

NBA Summer League 2022 First Team

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team. pic.twitter.com/ffvd5TDWDg — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 18, 2022

Murray won Summer League MVP, so he’s automatically on the First Team. Cam Thomas and Quentin Grimes both had outstanding showings, while Bucks big Sandro Mamukelashvili rounds out the second-year players on the list. Rockets rookie Tari Eason was the somewhat unexpected star of his team, but he absolutely deserves this honor.

Here’s a look at the Second Team.

Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Marko Simonović (Chicago Bulls), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League Second Team. pic.twitter.com/Jpvysm5jLP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 18, 2022

Mathurin could’ve been named to the First Team, but there’s no other egregious misses here. Maybe Dalen Terry gets the nod over Marko Simonovic but Terry did sit out most of the last game with a hamstring strain. Overall, these teams accurately highlight the best players from the Vegas showcase.