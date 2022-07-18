 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Summer League 2022: Keegan Murray, Quentin Grimes headline First Team in Las Vegas

The NBA unveiled the All-Summer League first and second teams for 2022.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Summer League - Portland Trailblazers v New York Knicks
Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 17, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has announced the All-Summer League teams for 2022. Here’s a look at which players made the cut.

NBA Summer League 2022 First Team

Murray won Summer League MVP, so he’s automatically on the First Team. Cam Thomas and Quentin Grimes both had outstanding showings, while Bucks big Sandro Mamukelashvili rounds out the second-year players on the list. Rockets rookie Tari Eason was the somewhat unexpected star of his team, but he absolutely deserves this honor.

Here’s a look at the Second Team.

Mathurin could’ve been named to the First Team, but there’s no other egregious misses here. Maybe Dalen Terry gets the nod over Marko Simonovic but Terry did sit out most of the last game with a hamstring strain. Overall, these teams accurately highlight the best players from the Vegas showcase.

