NBA Summer League: Keegan Murray wins tournament MVP for 2022 edition

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been named the MVP of the 2022 NBA Summer League. Murray was phenomenal in Las Vegas, averaging 23.3 points per game on incredible efficiency. The Kings are often laughed at with their misfires in the draft, but it looks like they’ve struck gold with Murray.

The Iowa product posted 50/40/81 shooting splits in the desert, which was slightly down from his 51/43/100 marks at the California Classic earlier in the summer. Those numbers are still off the charts, and it makes the Kings look like potential playoff contenders next season. Murray should fit well in a frontcourt featuring Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes. While the defensive chops of that trio is questionable, there’s plenty of scoring there. Add in De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell and all of a sudden, Sacramento is looking like a threat.

Murray is +750 to win Rookie of the Year per DraftKings Sportsbook. If he helps the Kings snap their playoff drought, he will be among the favorites to win the honor.