Report: Zion Williamson’s contract extension has incentives based on weight

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s new contract having mandated study hours, so there’s sure to be rational conversations about New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s extension having incentives surrounding his conditioning. According to a report from NOLA.com’s Christian Clark, Williamson will have routine weigh-ins with the team.

If Williamson’s weight and body fat percentage added together reach 295 or higher, his contract value can be reduced. Williamson was listed at 284 pounds last season, so that body fat percentage will be more of an indication when it comes to fitness level and overall conditioning. The Pelicans were going to have some protections when it comes to injuries and there still may be some, but this is an interesting addition.

Williamson signed a five-year extension worth $193 million, which could go up to $231 million depending on any All-NBA selections.