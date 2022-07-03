NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 3

The California Classic continues Sunday with the Lakers, Warriors, Kings and Heat in action. These two contests will be the final ones in San Francisco, but the teams will complete their last matchup on July 5 in Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at Sunday’s Summer League schedule.

Summer League Schedule, July 3, San Francisco

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings - 5 p.m. ET, NBATV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.