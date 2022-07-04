Key takeaways from California Classic games in San Francisco

The 2022 California Classic is in the books, but the four teams involved will play one more game to round out their respective schedules. Here’s a look at some of the biggest storylines from the weekend’s games.

Lakers look to go perfect

The Los Angeles Lakers have some Summer League talent with the potential to make the roster this season, which is good news for the squad. Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 assists over two contests, while Mac McClung is shooting 64.3% from the field. Max Christie has been disappointing, but other players are emerging as the Lakers look to go 3-0 to open Summer League.

Is Keegan Murray a star in the making?

The Sacramento Kings took Murray with the No. 4 pick and many felt it was a reach given his age relative to other prospects. That’s looking like an excellent decision at the moment. Murray is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and while the competition is not exactly the best, the Iowa product is showing great progress early. The shooting splits are great at 48/41/100. We’ll see if Murray can keep this up in Las Vegas.

Final scores

Kings 81, Heat 64

Lakers 100, Warriors 77