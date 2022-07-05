NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 5

NBA Summer League continues Tuesday with games in San Francisco and Salt Lake City. The California Classic will conclude with its final games, while the Utah Summer League will start play. Here’s a look at the games taking place Tuesday and how you can catch all the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 5, San Francisco and Salt Lake City

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat - 3 p.m. ET, NBATV

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.