NBA Summer League roundup: Nikola Jovic puts on a show to kick off Tuesday’s action

Summer League action continues Tuesday in San Francisco and Salt Lake City. The California Classic is wrapping up with two games, while the Salt Lake City Summer League event tips off. These games are precursors to the main Summer League event in Las Vegas which begins July 7.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Tuesday, July 5.

NBA Summer League recaps

Heat 94, Warriors 70

The big story in this game was the play of Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who finished the game with 25 points and nine rebounds. The forward shot well from behind the arc, which will help him get minutes regularly in what figures to be a tight Miami rotation. The Warriors had three players in double figures scoring, but did not shoot the ball well from deep. Patrick Baldwin Jr. didn’t get on the floor for Golden State in this contest.

Lakers vs. Kings - 5 p.m. ET

Grizzlies vs. 76ers - 7 p.m. ET

Thunder vs. Jazz - 9 p.m. ET