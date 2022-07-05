NBA 2k23 cover will feature Michael Jordan

The cover for two special editions of the NBA 2k23 video game has been released and it will feature Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. One cover has Jordan celebrating while the other appears to be a picture of a signed Jordan jersey. Fans can pre-order these 2k23 special editions beginning Thursday, July 7.

No other way to do it for 2️⃣3️⃣



Introducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael Jordan



Michael Jordan Edition

Championship Edition



Pre-order starting 7/7 pic.twitter.com/WwVTynbK2x — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 5, 2022

Jordan is a prominent figure in NBA2k covers, gracing the front of the game for the 2011 and 2012 versions while also being featured on a special edition of 2k16. He was also part of the 2k Mobile spin-off game.

Past covers for the NBA 2k series include Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Davis has been on the cover twice recently, once as a member of the Pelicans and once as a member of the Lakers. Despite some criticism over gameplay, 2k remains one of the most successful sports video game franchises and has even helped create the 2k esports league in partnership with the NBA.