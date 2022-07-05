Chet Holmgren debut: Thunder rookie going off before halftime vs. Jazz

Update — Ummmmm, who knew all you had to do was score 18 before halftime in a Summer League game to have your Rookie of the Year odds go from +500 to +400? Not us. That’s exactly what Holmgren has done tonight and he isn’t even done. He hasn’t even begun to peak. Holmgren also has three blocks and is shooting 6-of-7 from the floor.

One-legged fades, Chet Holmgren is in his bag



Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/iCy5a0h3u6 — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2022

Don’t look now but the Oklahoma City Thunder may be in business. Are we overreacting to NBA Summer League? Of course we are. Chet Holmgren is playing in his first bit of NBA action in the Summer League on Tuesday night vs. the Utah Jazz. Holmgren has wasted no time establishing himself in this League. He’s got 13 points in the first quarter and is +20 with three treys.

Chet charges down the lane for the SLAM #NBASummer Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/L5jqui2HBc — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2022

Holmgren isn’t the only one looking solid. Second-year guard Josh Giddey has five assists and five points early on. Jalen Williams is up to six points off the bench. The Thunder may be a team who could surprise people in the 2022-23 season if everything comes together. Holmgren, Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Darius Bazley isn’t a bad core. If nothing else the Thunder aren’t too far off from getting back into the playoff picture and getting over the loss of all their superstars.