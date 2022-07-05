 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chet Holmgren debut: Thunder rookie going off before halftime vs. Jazz

We’re tracking the lottery picks performance in his Summer League debut for OKC on Tuesday.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
/ new
NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Chet Holmgren pose for photos after Holmgren was drafted with the 2nd overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City.&nbsp; Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Update — Ummmmm, who knew all you had to do was score 18 before halftime in a Summer League game to have your Rookie of the Year odds go from +500 to +400? Not us. That’s exactly what Holmgren has done tonight and he isn’t even done. He hasn’t even begun to peak. Holmgren also has three blocks and is shooting 6-of-7 from the floor.

Don’t look now but the Oklahoma City Thunder may be in business. Are we overreacting to NBA Summer League? Of course we are. Chet Holmgren is playing in his first bit of NBA action in the Summer League on Tuesday night vs. the Utah Jazz. Holmgren has wasted no time establishing himself in this League. He’s got 13 points in the first quarter and is +20 with three treys.

Holmgren isn’t the only one looking solid. Second-year guard Josh Giddey has five assists and five points early on. Jalen Williams is up to six points off the bench. The Thunder may be a team who could surprise people in the 2022-23 season if everything comes together. Holmgren, Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Darius Bazley isn’t a bad core. If nothing else the Thunder aren’t too far off from getting back into the playoff picture and getting over the loss of all their superstars.

More From DraftKings Nation