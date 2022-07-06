NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 6

The California Classic has wrapped up, but the Salt Lake City Summer League continues Wednesday with two games. The Grizzlies, 76ers, Thunder and Jazz will play the second of their three scheduled games during this event. Here’s a look at the matchups and how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 6, Salt Lake City

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.