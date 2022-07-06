Key takeaways from Tuesday’s NBA Summer League games in California and Salt Lake City

There were four Summer League games Tuesday spread between San Francisco and Salt Lake City, with the latter edition kicking off its schedule while the California Classic concluded. Here’s a look at some of the prominent storylines after the day’s games.

Should teams start trying to find unicorns?

Chet Holmgren and Nikola Jovic both excelled in Tuesday’s games and while the Thunder rookie is garnering plenty of praise for his two-way play, Jovic should also be looked at because of his place on a contending team. If both players keep this type of performance up for the entire Summer League, they’ll be Rookie of the Year contenders.

Do the 76ers have key rotation players already on the roster?

James Harden opted out of his contract in order to give Philadelphia financial flexibility to improve the roster and provide more rotation depth. It looks like the Sixers could already have that on the roster in Paul Reed and Jaden Springer. Both players put up impressive numbers in a close loss to the Grizzlies, with Isaiah Joe also having a strong game. The 76ers might want to look within before making any other free agency moves.

Final scores

Heat 94, Warriors 70

Kings 87, Lakers 75

Grizzlies 103, 76ers 99

Thunder 98, Jazz 77