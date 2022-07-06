NBA Summer League roundup: Thunder trio impresses in Wednesday’s opener

Summer League action continues in Salt Lake City with two games on tap. We’ll see which teams and players can continue to raise their profile in these exhibition contests. This is the second of three days for Summer League play in Salt Lake City.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Wednesday, July 6.

NBA Summer League recaps

Chet Holmgren was the primary focus of this game after his Summer League debut, but it was a fairly muted performance from the rookie. Some of his physical deficiencies were also on display at times when he struggled to contain Memphis’ Kenneth Lofton Jr., who finished with 19 points. Holmgren still tallied a double-double in a win for the Thunder. Jalen Williams was solid for Oklahoma City, putting up 16 points and connecting on all three of his triples. If he can continue to improve his shot, he’ll carve out minutes in the Thunder rotation. Josh Giddey, a second-year guard Oklahoma City has high hopes for, put together a triple-double.