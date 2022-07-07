NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 7

NBA Summer League action kicks into full gear Thursday as the Salt Lake City games conclude and the Las Vegas event begins. We’ve only got one game in Sin City Thursday but it’s a good one and should feature No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero going up against No. 3 selection Jabari Smith. Here’s a look at the day’s schedule, along with how fans can watch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 7, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 6 p.m. ET, NBATV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz - 8 p.m. ET, NBATV

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons - 12 a.m. ET, ESPN (Friday, July 8)

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.