Key takeaways from Wednesday’s NBA Summer League games in Salt Lake City

We’ve already seen some great Summer League games ahead of the official Las Vegas event kicking off Thursday. Here’s a look at some of the top storylines from Wednesday’s action in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Are the Thunder ahead of schedule on their rebuild?

Chet Holmgren had another great game Wednesday, but it was the play of rookie Jalen Williams and second-year guard Josh Giddey which really raised some eyebrows. Williams had 16 points and hit all three of his perimeter shots, while Giddey finished with a triple-double. Throw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into this mix and Oklahoma City might be ready to contend ahead of schedule. Of course, the Thunder still have all those first-round picks they can use to potentially acquire a star to elevate this foundation.

Utah should rethink its Summer League approach

The Jazz don’t absolutely need someone from Summer League to come into the rotation during the regular season, but there hasn’t been much to like from Utah so far. The team filled out its roster with the Rudy Gobert trade. However, the entire point of Summer League is to find contributors on cheap deals. It looks like Utah is going to miss out on that type of player this summer.

Final scores

Thunder 87, Grizzlies 71

76ers 86, Jazz 82