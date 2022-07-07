NBA Summer League roundup: Jaden Springer, Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe show promise for 76ers

Summer League action concludes in Salt Lake City and begins in Las Vegas, where the main showcase will take place until July 17. The Thunder will look to put on a show against the 76ers to close out Utah’s Summer League while we’ll get a great matchup to open things up in Vegas between No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and No. 3 selection Jabari Smith. Smith was projected to go No. 1 until draft day, when the Orlando Magic suddenly shifted gears and took Banchero.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Thursday, July 7.

Philadelphia 76ers 80, Oklahoma City Thunder 79

The Thunder ended up sitting Chet Holmgren for this game, but they did give good minutes to Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski. Both were seeing a lot of playing time last year. Oklahoma City ended with five players in double figures scoring. Philadelphia has to be happy about the progress Jaden Springer and Paul Reed are showing. The Sixers are trying to build a championship rotation, and it’s important to have cheap contributors like Springer and Reed in the mix. Isaiah Joe is also looking like a candidate to get some early run in the season, especially if he keeps shooting from range like he did today.

