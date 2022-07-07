Paolo Banchero debut: Magic rookie gets hot in first quarter vs. Rockets

The Orlando Magic will get their first taste of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero when the Duke forward takes the floor against the Houston Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League. Banchero was seemingly not in consideration for the top selection until moments before the draft, although the Magic clearly had him on their radar and felt strong enough to pick him without much noise about their process. Here’s a look at how he’s doing in his Summer League debut.

Paolo Banchero updates vs. Rockets

Banchero has finally missed a shot, but he’s been outrageously good to start this game. The Magic have to feel great about their selection so far and while there’s still a long way to go, these are the early returns a franchise wants to see from the No. 1 overall pick.

Banchero is getting hot, going 3-3 from the floor and 2-2 from deep in the opening period so far. He’s showing why he can be a dynamite player offensively.

Oh, this was nasty from Paolo. Step-back 3. pic.twitter.com/ju4X7MuSca — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 8, 2022

Banchero has hit his first shot of the Summer League and it’s a triple. He’s also got two assists for the Magic early. We’re seeing how Banchero can command an offense, exactly like the Magic felt he would when they drafted him. Let’s see how much run he gets in this Vegas Summer League opening game.