Jabari Smith debut: Rockets forward picks up three early fouls vs. Magic

The Houston Rockets might have gotten who many people feel is the best player in the draft when they took Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn with the No. 3 overall pick. Smith was seemingly set to be the No. 1 pick until moments before the draft. The Orlando Magic eventually went with Paolo Banchero. In somewhat fitting fashion, Smith will face Banchero in what is the Summer League debut for both forwards. We’re tracking everything notable Smith does here.

Jabari Smith updates vs. Magic

Smith has finally hit his first shot, so he’s at least got that to hang his hat on in this first half. It hasn’t been pretty, but it’s only one half of his first Summer League game. There’s still a long way to go.

Jabari using his size well to cover ground off the catch and finish inside. Important skill for him to find scoring paths when run off the arc pic.twitter.com/WHMZGLtcbw — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 8, 2022

It’s now three fouls for Smith and even though these games have no value whatsoever, there’s no way he’s playing significant minutes in the second quarter. Smith clearly has to calm himself down a bit. He does have two assists, two rebounds and one point off a free throw.

It’s been a rough start for Smith. He’s missed his lone shot of the first quarter so far and has picked up two fouls. Even though it’s just Summer League, the coaches might sit the rookie for a bit to let him catch his breath and collect himself. He does have an assist and a rebound, so Smith is finding ways to contribute outside of his offense.