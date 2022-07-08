 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 8

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA California Classic - Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers
Max Christie of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a foul shot against Sacramento Kings in the second half during the California Classic at Chase Center on July 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Summer League action in Las Vegas begins in earnest Friday with seven games on tap. The eighth game was scheduled for 12 a.m. ET and has already been completed. Here’s a look at the day’s action and how you can view each game.

Summer League Schedule, July 8, Las Vegas

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls - 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 5 p.m. ET, NBATV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 9 p.m. ET, NBATV

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

More From DraftKings Nation