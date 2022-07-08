NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 8

Summer League action in Las Vegas begins in earnest Friday with seven games on tap. The eighth game was scheduled for 12 a.m. ET and has already been completed. Here’s a look at the day’s action and how you can view each game.

Summer League Schedule, July 8, Las Vegas

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls - 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 5 p.m. ET, NBATV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 9 p.m. ET, NBATV

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.