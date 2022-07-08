Key takeaways from Thursday’s NBA Summer League games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas

The Las Vegas portion of Summer League began Thursday with a juicy showdown between No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and No. 3 pick Jabari Smith, while the Salt Lake City edition concluded with the final games between the Thunder, Sixers, Jazz and Grizzlies. Here’s a look at some of the prominent storylines from the day’s games.

The Magic might have two great rookies

Banchero was amazing in the first half, going for 13 of his 17 points. The real story for Orlando was second-round pick Caleb Houstan, who showed off his three-point range by going 5-9 from deep en route to 20 points. The Magic are putting together a lot of young talent and they might’ve added two more strong pieces via the draft this year.

Philadelphia’s rotation is taking shape

James Harden opted out of his deal to create financial flexibility for the team to add more rotation pieces. Spending money on P.J. Tucker and dealing a pick for De’Anthony Melton might’ve been seen as futile, but the trio of Jaden Springer, Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe are emerging nicely. That group should supplement Philadelphia’s core nicely, and can even take big minutes in the event of injuries.

Final scores

76ers 80, Thunder 79

Grizzlies 95, Jazz 84

Magic 91, Rockets 77