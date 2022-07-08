 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Summer League roundup: Jaden Ivey excites, Shaedon Sharpe suffers injury

We’re tracking all the action for Friday’s slate of Summer League games in Las Vegas.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons
Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Summer League action from Las Vegas began in earnest Friday with the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers getting proceedings started at 12 a.m. ET. That was the first of eight games on the day’s slate, which will be capped off with Suns-Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Friday, July 8.

NBA Summer League recaps

Detroit Pistons 81, Portland Trail Blazers 78

Jaden Ivey was the star of the show here, going for 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in a Pistons win. The big news from this game though was the injury to Shaedon Sharpe. He’ll be evaluated further and hopefully will not miss significant time.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls - 4 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 5 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers - 6 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks - 8 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 9 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10 p.m. ET

More From DraftKings Nation