Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers agree to two-year extension

The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard have reached an agreement on a two-year extension worth $120 million, according to Shams Charania. According to some reports, the extension is worth $122 million. Regardless, Lillard is getting the bag.

Lillard’s new deal is expected to be a maximum two years and $120 million, sources said. https://t.co/1QyoJKvdNa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

This is a massive commitment to Lillard, who now has five years and $270 million on his contract. He’s going to be one of the top earners in the NBA and Portland is showing enough of an effort to win games while the point guard still has some high-quality years left.

Last season was the second time in Lillard’s career he missed the playoffs, and he had to see the team trade his backcourt mate CJ McCollum. The Trail Blazers have reloaded well this offseason, adding Jerami Grant in a trade and locking up dynamic guard Anfernee Simons. If Lillard can stay healthy, Portland should be in the playoff mix.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trail Blazers are +7500 to win the NBA championship next season.