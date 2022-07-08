 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers agree to two-year extension

The guard is staying in Portland.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 NBA Draft Lottery
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place on May 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard have reached an agreement on a two-year extension worth $120 million, according to Shams Charania. According to some reports, the extension is worth $122 million. Regardless, Lillard is getting the bag.

This is a massive commitment to Lillard, who now has five years and $270 million on his contract. He’s going to be one of the top earners in the NBA and Portland is showing enough of an effort to win games while the point guard still has some high-quality years left.

Last season was the second time in Lillard’s career he missed the playoffs, and he had to see the team trade his backcourt mate CJ McCollum. The Trail Blazers have reloaded well this offseason, adding Jerami Grant in a trade and locking up dynamic guard Anfernee Simons. If Lillard can stay healthy, Portland should be in the playoff mix.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trail Blazers are +7500 to win the NBA championship next season.

