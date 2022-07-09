NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 9

Summer League action continues Saturday with another eight-game docket, but thankfully there’s no ridiculous 12 a.m. ET tips here. Several of the top picks from the 2022 NBA Draft will be in action, including a potential showdown between No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and No. 3 pick Jabari Smith when the Thunder meet the Rockets.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s schedule and how fans can catch all the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 9, Las Vegas

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings - 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.