Key takeaways from Friday’s NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas

There were plenty of big moments in Friday’s Summer League games, with some potentially having an outsized impact on the regular season. Here’s a look at some of the top storylines from the day’s action.

Shaedon Sharpe suffers shoulder injury

In the 12 a.m. ET game, Sharpe ended up going down with a shoulder injury. He’s going to get a MRI done, but this is not a good look for guy who didn’t play all of last season at Kentucky. If Sharpe is going miss significant time, the Trail Blazers will be down a key rotation player and might not get the return they want on a high lottery pick.

Jaden Hardy, Bennedict Mathurin making noise early

The Mavericks rookie went off for 28 points, showcasing some efficiency which wasn’t on display much in the G-League. The Pacers wing was connecting on shots early and often, finishing with 23 points against the Hornets. Both players look like they’ll be contributors right away.

Is Moses Moody going to take Otto Porter Jr.’s spot in the rotation?

The Warriors didn’t sacrifice their youth for veteran help last year, and it’s paying off. Moody played in the playoffs last season and could take on a bigger role with Porter Jr. now in Toronto. The second-year forward went for 34 points Friday and showed great aggression offensively. He’s going to fit into Golden State’s rotation just fine.

Final scores

Pistons 81, Trail Blazers 78

Bulls 100, Mavericks 99 (OT)

Cavaliers 99, Spurs 90

Pacers 96, Hornets 84

Bucks 94, Nets 90

Knicks 101, Warriors 88

Timberwolves 85, Nuggets 78

Suns 104, Lakers 84