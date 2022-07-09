 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Summer League roundup: Dalano Banton, Isaiah Joe make early impressions Saturday

We’re tracking all the action for Saturday’s slate of Summer League games in Las Vegas.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Isaiah Joe of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League on July 5, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got another packed day of Summer League Saturday, with No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren’s Thunder taking on No. 3 pick Jabari Smith’s Rockets as the marquee game. We’ll also be getting our first look at several teams, including the Celtics and Hawks.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Saturday, July 9.

NBA Summer League recaps

Toronto Raptors 97, Philadelphia 76ers 77

Dalano Banton and Armoni Brooks were the stars today for the Raptors. Both could be in the back end of the team’s rotation, especially Banton. He played in a lot of games last year and could be an important piece, especially if the Raptors make a move for Kevin Durant. The 76ers will be impressed by Isaiah Joe’s continued brilliance. His three-point shooting was phenomenal today and it offers him a potential path to more playing time if he keeps it up.

Magic vs. Kings - 4 p.m. ET

Celtics vs. Heat - 5:30 p.m. ET

Pistons vs. Wizards - 6 p.m. ET

Hawks vs. Jazz - 7:30 p.m. ET

Thunder vs. Rockets - 8 p.m. ET

Clippers vs. Grizzlies - 9:30 p.m. ET

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers - 10 p.m. ET

