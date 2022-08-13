Report: Warriors will open 2022-23 NBA season against Lakers

For the second year in a row, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will meet in the first game of the season on October 18 per Shams Charania. The Warriors will be receiving their rings from their 2021-22 championship run ahead of this game.

Golden State won the opener against Los Angeles 121-114 last season, with the Lakers struggling to keep up with the Warriors late. The big question will be whether Russell Westbrook is still on the roster for LA in this game. The point guard has reportedly been having good conversations with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the coaching staff but ultimately the front office might deal him anyway.

The Warriors also have some roster questions, with James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga all looking for expanded roles in the 2022-23 season. The trio had strong performances in NBA Summer League and should be more involved for the defending champions.