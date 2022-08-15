When will the NBA release 2022-23 schedule?

The NBA is set to release the 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, August 17, according to Marc Stein. We’ve already got some games on the schedule, but the full slate will be released Wednesday.

The season will open with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on opening night as part of TNT’s regular doubleheader. This will likely be the later game, with the Warriors getting their rings from last season. We’ve also got the Christmas Day schedule, per Shams Charania. It’ll be the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Lakers and Warriors in action.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA title at +450. The Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers check in next at +600, with the Milwaukee Bucks listed at +750. The Phoenix Suns round out the top 5 at +1000, but they could see their chances increase significantly if a Kevin Durant trade occurs.