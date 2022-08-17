NBA nationally televised schedule for 2022-23 season

The NBA officially released its 2022-23 schedule with roughly just two months to go until opening night on October 18. That slate features big-ticket games like Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers, as last year’s NBA champions will receive their championship rings ahead of tipoff on their home court.

The league announced there will be no games on Election Day, which falls on November 8 as a way to entice fans to make a plan to get out and vote in the midterm elections. The Christmas Day slate is packed with five juicy matchups, including Celtics-Bucks, Nuggets-Suns, and Warriors-Grizzlies.

Although the national TV schedule can be flexible and is subject to change, we now know which games throughout the season are slated to be broadcast across the country. Here’s the full list of nationally televised games for the 2022-23 season.