The NBA has officially released the 2022-23 schedule, and it starts off with some big games including Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers on opening night, which is set for October 18. The Warriors will be awarded their 2021-22 championship rings on their home court prior to tipping off against the Lakers.

The league also announced that there won’t be any games scheduled on Election Day, which will fall on November 8 this year. It came as a result of the league wanting to promote nonpartisan civic engagement, encouraging fans to focus on voting in the midterm elections.

Christmas Day features some big games, including Celtics-Bucks, which could end up being a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals this year as both teams are set to be title contenders. Nuggets-Suns on Christmas Day could also be some foreshadowing for the Western Conference, as back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic should see his teammate Jamal Murray return to the court this season after sitting all last year with an ACL injury.

Here’s a look some notable games we’ve found on the 2022-23 schedule.

Notable games on 2022-23 NBA schedule

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, October 20

It’s the first time we’ll see both LA teams going head to head, and the matchup between Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James will be fascinating. The former missed all of last season and has yet to reach the Finals with the Clippers, while James is hoping to end his Lakers tenure with another ring. We’ll get an early look at just how these two supposed title contenders stack up.

The Suns rattled off 64 wins before getting run off the floor in a home Game 7, while the Warriors lifted another championship trophy. Phoenix will use this game as a measuring stick, even though it comes just a week into the season. Golden State will back itself against any team but the Suns represent one of the biggest challenges to the Warriors in the West.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Wednesday, November 30

This is a rematch of the Eastern conference finals which came down to the last shot in Game 7. The Celtics will have fully integrated their new players by now and should be functioning well, while the Heat can hopefully stay healthy. Miami always likes its chances with this roster, and Jimmy Butler could take it upon himself to make a statement in this contest.

The Mavericks might have the MVP frontrunner per DraftKings Sportsbook in Luka Doncic, but Denver has the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. These two are going to put up excellent numbers, but the supporting cast will ultimately determine how far each team goes. We’ll see just how integrated these supporting units are by this time and which MVP has a legitimate chance at a championship.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, March 4

These two title contenders hope to be healthy at this point, and this matchup could heavily impact seeding in the postseason. Joel Embiid and James Harden were a strong pairing last season, but injuries and inconsistency did them in. Giannis Antetokounmpo lost Khris Middleton to an injury in Milwaukee’s title defense, so he’ll hope to have his sidekick present for this game.