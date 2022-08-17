 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Nets schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

We go over Brooklyn’s schedule for this upcoming season.

By pete.hernandez
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA’s upcoming season is just around the corner as the league has officially released the 2022-23 regular season schedule. As leaks have confirmed the opening night and Christmas day slates, one team that is noticeably missing from the December 25 schedule is the Brooklyn Nets. Despite some uncertainty heading into the new season, the Nets are widely expected to be contenders as their roster stands today. Here is the upcoming regular season schedule for the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn finished seventh in the Eastern Conference last season with a record of 44-38, setting them up for a play-in matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After besting the Cavaliers, the Nets were rewarded with a first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics. Boston would go on to sweep Brooklyn 4-0 in their series, setting up an offseason of unpredictability for the Nets.

Brooklyn acquired forward Royce O’Neale in a trade with the Utah Jazz during the offseason, while they re-signed Patty Mills to a two-year, $13.2 million contract. The biggest question mark lies ahead with their two franchise cornerstones in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After initial uncertainty, Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option with the Nets. However, it remains to be seen whether he will eventually make his way to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade, after expressing interest in joining the Lakers earlier in the offseason.

Durant has twice now publicly noted his wish to be traded from Brooklyn, after expressing displeasure and a lack of faith in the direction of the franchise. The Nets are adamant that they will not depart from Durant without sufficient assets in return. As it stands today, Brooklyn’s front office expects to contend for a championship with Durant entering the first year of his four-year, $194 million contract extension.

2022-23 Brooklyn Nets schedule

Date Day Time Home/Away Opponent TV
Oct 19 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Pelicans
Oct 21 Friday 7:30 PM EDT Home Raptors
Oct 24 Monday 8:00 PM EDT Away Grizzlies
Oct 26 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Away Bucks ESPN
Oct 27 Thursday 7:30 PM EDT Home Mavericks NBA TV
Oct 29 Saturday 7:30 PM EDT Home Pacers
Oct 31 Monday 7:30 PM EDT Home Pacers NBA TV
Nov 1 Tuesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Bulls
Nov 4 Friday 7:00 PM EDT Away Wizards
Nov 5 Saturday 7:00 PM EDT Away Hornets
Nov 7 Monday 9:45 PM EST Away Mavericks
Nov 9 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Knicks ESPN
Nov 12 Saturday 4:00 PM EST Away Clippers
Nov 13 Sunday 9:30 PM EST Away Lakers
Nov 15 Tuesday 10:00 PM EST Away Kings
Nov 17 Thursday 10:00 PM EST Away Trail Blazers NBA TV
Nov 20 Sunday 7:00 PM EST Home Grizzlies
Nov 22 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Away 76ers TNT
Nov 23 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Raptors
Nov 25 Friday 8:00 PM EST Away Pacers
Nov 27 Sunday 3:00 PM EST Home Trail Blazers
Nov 28 Monday 7:30 PM EST Home Magic
Nov 30 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Wizards
Dec 2 Friday 7:30 PM EST Home Raptors
Dec 4 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Home Celtics
Dec 7 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Hornets
Dec 9 Friday 7:30 PM EST Home Hawks
Dec 10 Saturday 7:00 PM EST Away Pacers
Dec 12 Monday 7:00 PM EST Away Wizards
Dec 16 Friday 7:30 PM EST Away Raptors
Dec 18 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Away Pistons
Dec 21 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Warriors NBA TV
Dec 23 Friday 7:30 PM EST Home Bucks
Dec 26 Monday 7:00 PM EST Away Cavaliers NBA TV
Dec 28 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Hawks
Dec 31 Saturday 7:00 PM EST Away Hornets
Jan 2 Monday 7:30 PM EST Home Spurs
Jan 4 Wednesday 8:00 PM EST Away Bulls
Jan 6 Friday 8:30 PM EST Away Pelicans
Jan 8 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Away Heat
Jan 12 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Home Celtics TNT
Jan 15 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Home Thunder
Jan 17 Tuesday 8:00 PM EST Away Spurs
Jan 19 Thursday 10:00 PM EST Away Suns TNT
Jan 20 Friday 9:00 PM EST Away Jazz
Jan 22 Sunday 8:30 PM EST Away Warriors
Jan 25 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away 76ers ESPN
Jan 26 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Home Pistons
Jan 28 Saturday 5:30 PM EST Home Knicks ABC
Jan 30 Monday 7:30 PM EST Home Lakers NBA TV
Feb 1 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Celtics ESPN
Feb 4 Saturday 6:00 PM EST Home Wizards
Feb 6 Monday 7:30 PM EST Home Clippers NBA TV
Feb 7 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Home Suns
Feb 9 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Home Bulls TNT
Feb 11 Saturday 6:00 PM EST Home 76ers NBA TV
Feb 13 Monday 7:30 PM EST Away Knicks
Feb 15 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Heat ESPN
Feb 24 Friday 10:00 PM EST Away Bulls ESPN
Feb 26 Sunday 3:00 PM EST Away Hawks
Feb 28 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Home Bucks
Mar 1 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Knicks
Mar 3 Friday 7:30 PM EST Away Celtics ESPN
Mar 5 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Home Hornets
Mar 7 Tuesday 8:00 PM EST Away Rockets
Mar 9 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Away Bucks TNT
Mar 10 Friday 8:00 PM EST Away Timberwolves
Mar 12 Sunday 3:30 PM EDT Away Nuggets
Mar 14 Tuesday 8:00 PM EDT Away Thunder
Mar 16 Thursday 7:30 PM EDT Home Kings
Mar 19 Sunday 3:30 PM EDT Home Nuggets
Mar 21 Tuesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Cavaliers NBA TV
Mar 23 Thursday 7:30 PM EDT Home Cavaliers
Mar 25 Saturday 8:00 PM EDT Away Heat NBA TV
Mar 26 Sunday 6:00 PM EDT Away Magic
Mar 29 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Rockets
Mar 31 Friday 7:30 PM EDT Home Hawks
Apr 2 Sunday 3:30 PM EDT Home Jazz
Apr 4 Tuesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Timberwolves
Apr 5 Wednesday 7:00 PM EDT Away Pistons
Apr 7 Friday 7:30 PM EDT Home Magic
Apr 9 Sunday 1:00 PM EDT Home 76ers

