Breaking down Nets schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA’s upcoming season is just around the corner as the league has officially released the 2022-23 regular season schedule. As leaks have confirmed the opening night and Christmas day slates, one team that is noticeably missing from the December 25 schedule is the Brooklyn Nets. Despite some uncertainty heading into the new season, the Nets are widely expected to be contenders as their roster stands today. Here is the upcoming regular season schedule for the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn finished seventh in the Eastern Conference last season with a record of 44-38, setting them up for a play-in matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After besting the Cavaliers, the Nets were rewarded with a first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics. Boston would go on to sweep Brooklyn 4-0 in their series, setting up an offseason of unpredictability for the Nets.
Brooklyn acquired forward Royce O’Neale in a trade with the Utah Jazz during the offseason, while they re-signed Patty Mills to a two-year, $13.2 million contract. The biggest question mark lies ahead with their two franchise cornerstones in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After initial uncertainty, Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option with the Nets. However, it remains to be seen whether he will eventually make his way to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade, after expressing interest in joining the Lakers earlier in the offseason.
Durant has twice now publicly noted his wish to be traded from Brooklyn, after expressing displeasure and a lack of faith in the direction of the franchise. The Nets are adamant that they will not depart from Durant without sufficient assets in return. As it stands today, Brooklyn’s front office expects to contend for a championship with Durant entering the first year of his four-year, $194 million contract extension.
2022-23 Brooklyn Nets schedule
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|TV
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|TV
|Oct 19
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Pelicans
|Oct 21
|Friday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Raptors
|Oct 24
|Monday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Grizzlies
|Oct 26
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Bucks
|ESPN
|Oct 27
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Mavericks
|NBA TV
|Oct 29
|Saturday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Pacers
|Oct 31
|Monday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Pacers
|NBA TV
|Nov 1
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Bulls
|Nov 4
|Friday
|7:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Wizards
|Nov 5
|Saturday
|7:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Hornets
|Nov 7
|Monday
|9:45 PM EST
|Away
|Mavericks
|Nov 9
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Knicks
|ESPN
|Nov 12
|Saturday
|4:00 PM EST
|Away
|Clippers
|Nov 13
|Sunday
|9:30 PM EST
|Away
|Lakers
|Nov 15
|Tuesday
|10:00 PM EST
|Away
|Kings
|Nov 17
|Thursday
|10:00 PM EST
|Away
|Trail Blazers
|NBA TV
|Nov 20
|Sunday
|7:00 PM EST
|Home
|Grizzlies
|Nov 22
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|76ers
|TNT
|Nov 23
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Raptors
|Nov 25
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pacers
|Nov 27
|Sunday
|3:00 PM EST
|Home
|Trail Blazers
|Nov 28
|Monday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Magic
|Nov 30
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Wizards
|Dec 2
|Friday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Raptors
|Dec 4
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EST
|Home
|Celtics
|Dec 7
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Hornets
|Dec 9
|Friday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Hawks
|Dec 10
|Saturday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pacers
|Dec 12
|Monday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Wizards
|Dec 16
|Friday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Raptors
|Dec 18
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pistons
|Dec 21
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Warriors
|NBA TV
|Dec 23
|Friday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Bucks
|Dec 26
|Monday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Cavaliers
|NBA TV
|Dec 28
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Hawks
|Dec 31
|Saturday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Hornets
|Jan 2
|Monday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Spurs
|Jan 4
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Bulls
|Jan 6
|Friday
|8:30 PM EST
|Away
|Pelicans
|Jan 8
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EST
|Away
|Heat
|Jan 12
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Celtics
|TNT
|Jan 15
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EST
|Home
|Thunder
|Jan 17
|Tuesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Spurs
|Jan 19
|Thursday
|10:00 PM EST
|Away
|Suns
|TNT
|Jan 20
|Friday
|9:00 PM EST
|Away
|Jazz
|Jan 22
|Sunday
|8:30 PM EST
|Away
|Warriors
|Jan 25
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|76ers
|ESPN
|Jan 26
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Pistons
|Jan 28
|Saturday
|5:30 PM EST
|Home
|Knicks
|ABC
|Jan 30
|Monday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Lakers
|NBA TV
|Feb 1
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Celtics
|ESPN
|Feb 4
|Saturday
|6:00 PM EST
|Home
|Wizards
|Feb 6
|Monday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Clippers
|NBA TV
|Feb 7
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Suns
|Feb 9
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Bulls
|TNT
|Feb 11
|Saturday
|6:00 PM EST
|Home
|76ers
|NBA TV
|Feb 13
|Monday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Knicks
|Feb 15
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Heat
|ESPN
|Feb 24
|Friday
|10:00 PM EST
|Away
|Bulls
|ESPN
|Feb 26
|Sunday
|3:00 PM EST
|Away
|Hawks
|Feb 28
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Bucks
|Mar 1
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Knicks
|Mar 3
|Friday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Celtics
|ESPN
|Mar 5
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EST
|Home
|Hornets
|Mar 7
|Tuesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Rockets
|Mar 9
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Bucks
|TNT
|Mar 10
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Timberwolves
|Mar 12
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Nuggets
|Mar 14
|Tuesday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Thunder
|Mar 16
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Kings
|Mar 19
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Nuggets
|Mar 21
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Cavaliers
|NBA TV
|Mar 23
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Cavaliers
|Mar 25
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Heat
|NBA TV
|Mar 26
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Magic
|Mar 29
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Rockets
|Mar 31
|Friday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Hawks
|Apr 2
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Jazz
|Apr 4
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Timberwolves
|Apr 5
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Pistons
|Apr 7
|Friday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Magic
|Apr 9
|Sunday
|1:00 PM EDT
|Home
|76ers