Breaking down Nets schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA’s upcoming season is just around the corner as the league has officially released the 2022-23 regular season schedule. As leaks have confirmed the opening night and Christmas day slates, one team that is noticeably missing from the December 25 schedule is the Brooklyn Nets. Despite some uncertainty heading into the new season, the Nets are widely expected to be contenders as their roster stands today. Here is the upcoming regular season schedule for the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn finished seventh in the Eastern Conference last season with a record of 44-38, setting them up for a play-in matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After besting the Cavaliers, the Nets were rewarded with a first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics. Boston would go on to sweep Brooklyn 4-0 in their series, setting up an offseason of unpredictability for the Nets.

Brooklyn acquired forward Royce O’Neale in a trade with the Utah Jazz during the offseason, while they re-signed Patty Mills to a two-year, $13.2 million contract. The biggest question mark lies ahead with their two franchise cornerstones in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After initial uncertainty, Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option with the Nets. However, it remains to be seen whether he will eventually make his way to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade, after expressing interest in joining the Lakers earlier in the offseason.

Durant has twice now publicly noted his wish to be traded from Brooklyn, after expressing displeasure and a lack of faith in the direction of the franchise. The Nets are adamant that they will not depart from Durant without sufficient assets in return. As it stands today, Brooklyn’s front office expects to contend for a championship with Durant entering the first year of his four-year, $194 million contract extension.