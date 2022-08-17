Breaking down Warriors schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has officially unveiled the 2022-23 regular season schedule, highlighted by the defending champion Golden State Warriors receiving their rings on opening night. Golden State will also play host to the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, with their matchup capping off an opening slate that features the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tipping off earlier. As Golden State looks to defend its title, here is the 2022-23 season schedule for the Warriors.
After a hiatus throughout the past few years, the Warriors found themselves back on top at the end of last season. The Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 53-29, placing them third in the Western Conference. Amid a successful postseason run, Golden State reached their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons, eventually defeating the Celtics in six games for their fourth NBA championship since 2015. Stephen Curry was awarded his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG in their series with Boston.
Golden State will look to run it back this season, albeit without some noteworthy contributors from their championship run. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Juan Toscano-Anderson all departed in the offseason. Golden State did re-sign big man Kevon Looney to a three-year, $25.5 million contract to help keep the championship core intact. In order to fill address the other departures, the Warriors signed veteran wing Donte DiVincenzo and agreed to terms with JaMychal Green in the offseason.
2022-23 Golden State Warriors schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Home/Away
|Tue Oct 18
|7:00 pm PT
|Lakers
|home
|Fri Oct 21
|7:00 pm PT
|Nuggets
|home
|Sun Oct 23
|5:30 pm PT
|Kings
|home
|Tue Oct 25
|7:00 pm PT
|Suns
|away
|Thu Oct 27
|7:00 pm PT
|Heat
|home
|Sat Oct 29
|4:00 pm PT
|Hornets
|away
|Sun Oct 30
|3:00 pm PT
|Pistons
|away
|Tue Nov 1
|4:30 pm PT
|Heat
|away
|Thu Nov 3
|4:00 pm PT
|Magic
|away
|Fri Nov 4
|5:30 pm PT
|Pelicans
|away
|Mon Nov 7
|7:00 pm PT
|Kings
|home
|Fri Nov 11
|7:00 pm PT
|Cavaliers
|home
|Sun Nov 13
|6:00 pm PT
|Kings
|away
|Mon Nov 14
|7:00 pm PT
|Spurs
|home
|Wed Nov 16
|7:00 pm PT
|Suns
|away
|Fri Nov 18
|7:00 pm PT
|Knicks
|home
|Sun Nov 20
|4:00 pm PT
|Rockets
|away
|Mon Nov 21
|5:00 pm PT
|Pelicans
|away
|Wed Nov 23
|7:00 pm PT
|Clippers
|home
|Fri Nov 25
|7:00 pm PT
|Jazz
|home
|Sun Nov 27
|12:30 pm PT
|Timberwolves
|away
|Tue Nov 29
|4:30 pm PT
|Mavericks
|away
|Fri Dec 2
|7:00 pm PT
|Bulls
|home
|Sat Dec 3
|5:30 pm PT
|Rockets
|home
|Mon Dec 5
|7:00 pm PT
|Pacers
|home
|Wed Dec 7
|6:00 pm PT
|Jazz
|away
|Sat Dec 10
|5:30 pm PT
|Celtics
|home
|Tue Dec 13
|4:30 pm PT
|Bucks
|away
|Wed Dec 14
|4:00 pm PT
|Pacers
|away
|Fri Dec 16
|4:30 pm PT
|76ers
|away
|Sun Dec 18
|3:00 pm PT
|Raptors
|away
|Tue Dec 20
|4:30 pm PT
|Knicks
|away
|Wed Dec 21
|4:30 pm PT
|Nets
|away
|Sun Dec 25
|5:00 pm PT
|Grizzlies
|home
|Tue Dec 27
|7:00 pm PT
|Hornets
|home
|Wed Dec 28
|7:00 pm PT
|Jazz
|home
|Fri Dec 30
|7:00 pm PT
|Trail Blazers
|home
|Sun Jan 2
|7:00 pm PT
|Hawks
|home
|Tue Jan 4
|7:00 pm PT
|Pistons
|home
|Fri Jan 7
|5:30 pm PT
|Magic
|home
|Mon Jan 10
|7:00 pm PT
|Suns
|home
|Thu Jan 13
|4:30 pm PT
|Spurs
|away
|Sat Jan 15
|12:30 pm PT
|Bulls
|away
|Sun Jan 16
|12:00 pm PT
|Wizards
|away
|Wed Jan 19
|4:30 pm PT
|Celtics
|away
|Thu Jan 20
|4:30 pm PT
|Cavaliers
|away
|Sat Jan 22
|5:30 pm PT
|Nets
|home
|Tue Jan 25
|7:00 pm PT
|Grizzlies
|home
|Thu Jan 27
|7:00 pm PT
|Raptors
|home
|Sun Jan 30
|5:00 pm PT
|Thunder
|away
|Tue Feb 1
|5:00 pm PT
|Timberwolves
|away
|Wed Feb 2
|6:00 pm PT
|Nuggets
|away
|Fri Feb 4
|5:30 pm PT
|Mavericks
|home
|Sun Feb 6
|7:00 pm PT
|Thunder
|home
|Tue Feb 8
|7:00 pm PT
|Trail Blazers
|away
|Fri Feb 11
|5:30 pm PT
|Lakers
|home
|Sun Feb 13
|7:00 pm PT
|Wizards
|home
|Mon Feb 14
|7:00 pm PT
|Clippers
|away
|Wed Feb 23
|7:00 pm PT
|Lakers
|away
|Thu Feb 24
|7:00 pm PT
|Rockets
|home
|Sat Feb 26
|4:30 pm PT
|Timberwolves
|home
|Mon Feb 28
|7:00 pm PT
|Trail Blazers
|home
|Wed Mar 2
|7:00 pm PT
|Clippers
|home
|Thu Mar 3
|7:00 pm PT
|Pelicans
|home
|Sat Mar 5
|12:30 pm PT
|Lakers
|away
|Mon Mar 7
|5:00 pm PT
|Thunder
|away
|Wed Mar 9
|7:00 pm PT
|Grizzlies
|away
|Fri Mar 11
|5:30 pm PT
|Bucks
|home
|Sun Mar 13
|7:00 pm PT
|Suns
|home
|Tue Mar 15
|7:00 pm PT
|Clippers
|away
|Thu Mar 17
|4:30 pm PT
|Hawks
|away
|Fri Mar 18
|5:00 pm PT
|Grizzlies
|away
|Sun Mar 20
|5:00 pm PT
|Rockets
|away
|Tue Mar 22
|4:30 pm PT
|Mavericks
|away
|Thu Mar 24
|7:00 pm PT
|76ers
|home
|Sat Mar 26
|5:30 pm PT
|Timberwolves
|home
|Mon Mar 28
|7:00 pm PT
|Pelicans
|home
|Thu Mar 31
|7:00 pm PT
|Spurs
|home
|Sat Apr 2
|5:30 pm PT
|Nuggets
|away
|Mon Apr 4
|7:00 pm PT
|Thunder
|home
|Thu Apr 7
|7:00 pm PT
|Kings
|away
|Sat Apr 9
|12:30 pm PT
|Trail Blazers
|away