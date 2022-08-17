 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down Warriors schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

We go over Golden State’s schedule for this upcoming season.

By pete.hernandez
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has officially unveiled the 2022-23 regular season schedule, highlighted by the defending champion Golden State Warriors receiving their rings on opening night. Golden State will also play host to the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, with their matchup capping off an opening slate that features the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tipping off earlier. As Golden State looks to defend its title, here is the 2022-23 season schedule for the Warriors.

After a hiatus throughout the past few years, the Warriors found themselves back on top at the end of last season. The Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 53-29, placing them third in the Western Conference. Amid a successful postseason run, Golden State reached their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons, eventually defeating the Celtics in six games for their fourth NBA championship since 2015. Stephen Curry was awarded his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG in their series with Boston.

Golden State will look to run it back this season, albeit without some noteworthy contributors from their championship run. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Juan Toscano-Anderson all departed in the offseason. Golden State did re-sign big man Kevon Looney to a three-year, $25.5 million contract to help keep the championship core intact. In order to fill address the other departures, the Warriors signed veteran wing Donte DiVincenzo and agreed to terms with JaMychal Green in the offseason.

2022-23 Golden State Warriors schedule

Date Time Opponent Home/Away
Date Time Opponent Home/Away
Tue Oct 18 7:00 pm PT Lakers home
Fri Oct 21 7:00 pm PT Nuggets home
Sun Oct 23 5:30 pm PT Kings home
Tue Oct 25 7:00 pm PT Suns away
Thu Oct 27 7:00 pm PT Heat home
Sat Oct 29 4:00 pm PT Hornets away
Sun Oct 30 3:00 pm PT Pistons away
Tue Nov 1 4:30 pm PT Heat away
Thu Nov 3 4:00 pm PT Magic away
Fri Nov 4 5:30 pm PT Pelicans away
Mon Nov 7 7:00 pm PT Kings home
Fri Nov 11 7:00 pm PT Cavaliers home
Sun Nov 13 6:00 pm PT Kings away
Mon Nov 14 7:00 pm PT Spurs home
Wed Nov 16 7:00 pm PT Suns away
Fri Nov 18 7:00 pm PT Knicks home
Sun Nov 20 4:00 pm PT Rockets away
Mon Nov 21 5:00 pm PT Pelicans away
Wed Nov 23 7:00 pm PT Clippers home
Fri Nov 25 7:00 pm PT Jazz home
Sun Nov 27 12:30 pm PT Timberwolves away
Tue Nov 29 4:30 pm PT Mavericks away
Fri Dec 2 7:00 pm PT Bulls home
Sat Dec 3 5:30 pm PT Rockets home
Mon Dec 5 7:00 pm PT Pacers home
Wed Dec 7 6:00 pm PT Jazz away
Sat Dec 10 5:30 pm PT Celtics home
Tue Dec 13 4:30 pm PT Bucks away
Wed Dec 14 4:00 pm PT Pacers away
Fri Dec 16 4:30 pm PT 76ers away
Sun Dec 18 3:00 pm PT Raptors away
Tue Dec 20 4:30 pm PT Knicks away
Wed Dec 21 4:30 pm PT Nets away
Sun Dec 25 5:00 pm PT Grizzlies home
Tue Dec 27 7:00 pm PT Hornets home
Wed Dec 28 7:00 pm PT Jazz home
Fri Dec 30 7:00 pm PT Trail Blazers home
Sun Jan 2 7:00 pm PT Hawks home
Tue Jan 4 7:00 pm PT Pistons home
Fri Jan 7 5:30 pm PT Magic home
Mon Jan 10 7:00 pm PT Suns home
Thu Jan 13 4:30 pm PT Spurs away
Sat Jan 15 12:30 pm PT Bulls away
Sun Jan 16 12:00 pm PT Wizards away
Wed Jan 19 4:30 pm PT Celtics away
Thu Jan 20 4:30 pm PT Cavaliers away
Sat Jan 22 5:30 pm PT Nets home
Tue Jan 25 7:00 pm PT Grizzlies home
Thu Jan 27 7:00 pm PT Raptors home
Sun Jan 30 5:00 pm PT Thunder away
Tue Feb 1 5:00 pm PT Timberwolves away
Wed Feb 2 6:00 pm PT Nuggets away
Fri Feb 4 5:30 pm PT Mavericks home
Sun Feb 6 7:00 pm PT Thunder home
Tue Feb 8 7:00 pm PT Trail Blazers away
Fri Feb 11 5:30 pm PT Lakers home
Sun Feb 13 7:00 pm PT Wizards home
Mon Feb 14 7:00 pm PT Clippers away
Wed Feb 23 7:00 pm PT Lakers away
Thu Feb 24 7:00 pm PT Rockets home
Sat Feb 26 4:30 pm PT Timberwolves home
Mon Feb 28 7:00 pm PT Trail Blazers home
Wed Mar 2 7:00 pm PT Clippers home
Thu Mar 3 7:00 pm PT Pelicans home
Sat Mar 5 12:30 pm PT Lakers away
Mon Mar 7 5:00 pm PT Thunder away
Wed Mar 9 7:00 pm PT Grizzlies away
Fri Mar 11 5:30 pm PT Bucks home
Sun Mar 13 7:00 pm PT Suns home
Tue Mar 15 7:00 pm PT Clippers away
Thu Mar 17 4:30 pm PT Hawks away
Fri Mar 18 5:00 pm PT Grizzlies away
Sun Mar 20 5:00 pm PT Rockets away
Tue Mar 22 4:30 pm PT Mavericks away
Thu Mar 24 7:00 pm PT 76ers home
Sat Mar 26 5:30 pm PT Timberwolves home
Mon Mar 28 7:00 pm PT Pelicans home
Thu Mar 31 7:00 pm PT Spurs home
Sat Apr 2 5:30 pm PT Nuggets away
Mon Apr 4 7:00 pm PT Thunder home
Thu Apr 7 7:00 pm PT Kings away
Sat Apr 9 12:30 pm PT Trail Blazers away

More From DraftKings Nation