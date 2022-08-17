Breaking down Warriors schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has officially unveiled the 2022-23 regular season schedule, highlighted by the defending champion Golden State Warriors receiving their rings on opening night. Golden State will also play host to the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, with their matchup capping off an opening slate that features the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tipping off earlier. As Golden State looks to defend its title, here is the 2022-23 season schedule for the Warriors.

After a hiatus throughout the past few years, the Warriors found themselves back on top at the end of last season. The Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 53-29, placing them third in the Western Conference. Amid a successful postseason run, Golden State reached their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons, eventually defeating the Celtics in six games for their fourth NBA championship since 2015. Stephen Curry was awarded his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG in their series with Boston.

Golden State will look to run it back this season, albeit without some noteworthy contributors from their championship run. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Juan Toscano-Anderson all departed in the offseason. Golden State did re-sign big man Kevon Looney to a three-year, $25.5 million contract to help keep the championship core intact. In order to fill address the other departures, the Warriors signed veteran wing Donte DiVincenzo and agreed to terms with JaMychal Green in the offseason.