Breaking down Knicks schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

We go over New York’s schedule for this upcoming season.

By pete.hernandez
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA’s 2022-23 regular season schedule has been released, with the Golden State Warriors receiving their championship rings on opening night as they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers. Amid the leadup to the schedule release, leaks have also hinted at the Christmas Day slate for the NBA, which will once again include the New York Knicks. New York failed to capitalize on their momentum heading into the start of last season, but the new season presents a fresh opportunity. Here is the 2022-23 regular season schedule for the Knicks.

Last season the Knicks hoped to capitalize on their momentum from the year prior, only to underwhelm with a 37-45 record and an 11th place finish in the Eastern Conference. Though R.J Barrett increased his scoring average to a career-high 20.0 PPG, Julius Randle had a down year with his field goal percentage (41%) and points per game (20.1) dipping from his previous All-Star season. New York also had a carousel at the point guard position, but the hope is that their free agency moves have solved their need in the backcourt.

The Knicks most notably agreed to terms with Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. The signing pairs Brunson with Barrett in the backcourt, with the hopes that the duo becomes New York’s backcourt of the future. The Knicks also re-signed Mitchell Robinson, helping retain their best rim protector on the roster.

2022-23 New York Knicks schedule

Date Day Time Home/Away Opponent
Date Day Time Home/Away Opponent
Oct 19 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Away Grizzlies
Oct 21 Friday 7:30 PM EDT Home Pistons
Oct 24 Monday 7:30 PM EDT Home Magic
Oct 26 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Hornets
Oct 28 Friday 8:00 PM EDT Away Bucks
Oct 30 Sunday 6:00 PM EDT Away Cavaliers
Nov 2 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Hawks
Nov 4 Friday 7:00 PM EDT Away 76ers
Nov 5 Saturday 7:30 PM EDT Home Celtics
Nov 7 Monday 9:15 PM EST Away Timberwolves
Nov 9 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Nets
Nov 11 Friday 7:30 PM EST Home Pistons
Nov 13 Sunday 12:00 PM EST Home Thunder
Nov 15 Tuesday 10:00 PM EST Away Jazz
Nov 16 Wednesday 10:00 PM EST Away Nuggets
Nov 18 Friday 10:00 PM EST Away Warriors
Nov 20 Sunday 3:30 PM EST Away Suns
Nov 21 Monday 8:00 PM EST Away Thunder
Nov 25 Friday 7:30 PM EST Home Trail Blazers
Nov 27 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Home Grizzlies
Nov 29 Tuesday 7:00 PM EST Away Pistons
Nov 30 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Bucks
Dec 3 Saturday 12:30 PM EST Home Mavericks
Dec 4 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Home Cavaliers
Dec 7 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Hawks
Dec 9 Friday 7:00 PM EST Away Hornets
Dec 11 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Home Kings
Dec 14 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Bulls
Dec 16 Friday 8:00 PM EST Away Bulls
Dec 18 Sunday 5:00 PM EST Away Pacers
Dec 20 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Home Warriors
Dec 21 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Raptors
Dec 23 Friday 7:30 PM EST Home Bulls
Dec 25 Sunday 12:00 PM EST Home 76ers
Dec 27 Tuesday 8:30 PM EST Away Mavericks
Dec 29 Thursday 8:00 PM EST Away Spurs
Dec 31 Saturday 7:00 PM EST Away Rockets
Jan 2 Monday 3:00 PM EST Home Suns
Jan 4 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Spurs
Jan 6 Friday 7:30 PM EST Away Raptors
Jan 9 Monday 7:30 PM EST Home Bucks
Jan 11 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Pacers
Jan 13 Friday 7:00 PM EST Away Wizards
Jan 15 Sunday 1:00 PM EST Away Pistons
Jan 16 Monday 3:00 PM EST Home Raptors
Jan 18 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Wizards
Jan 20 Friday 7:30 PM EST Away Hawks
Jan 22 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Away Raptors
Jan 24 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Home Cavaliers
Jan 26 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Away Celtics
Jan 28 Saturday 5:30 PM EST Away Nets
Jan 31 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Home Lakers
Feb 2 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Home Heat
Feb 4 Saturday 7:00 PM EST Home Clippers
Feb 5 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Home 76ers
Feb 7 Tuesday 7:00 PM EST Away Magic
Feb 10 Friday 7:00 PM EST Away 76ers
Feb 11 Saturday 7:30 PM EST Home Jazz
Feb 13 Monday 7:30 PM EST Home Nets
Feb 15 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Hawks
Feb 24 Friday 7:00 PM EST Away Wizards
Feb 25 Saturday 7:30 PM EST Home Pelicans
Feb 27 Monday 7:30 PM EST Home Celtics
Mar 1 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Nets
Mar 3 Friday 8:00 PM EST Away Heat
Mar 5 Sunday 7:30 PM EST Away Celtics
Mar 7 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Home Hornets
Mar 9 Thursday 10:00 PM EST Away Kings
Mar 11 Saturday 4:00 PM EST Away Clippers
Mar 12 Sunday 9:00 PM EDT Away Lakers
Mar 14 Tuesday 10:00 PM EDT Away Trail Blazers
Mar 18 Saturday 1:00 PM EDT Home Nuggets
Mar 20 Monday 7:30 PM EDT Home Timberwolves
Mar 22 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Away Heat
Mar 23 Thursday 7:00 PM EDT Away Magic
Mar 27 Monday 7:30 PM EDT Home Rockets
Mar 29 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Heat
Mar 31 Friday 7:30 PM EDT Away Cavaliers
Apr 2 Sunday 6:00 PM EDT Home Wizards
Apr 5 Wednesday 7:00 PM EDT Away Pacers
Apr 7 Friday 8:00 PM EDT Away Pelicans
Apr 9 Sunday 1:00 PM EDT Home Pacers

