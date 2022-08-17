Breaking down Knicks schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA’s 2022-23 regular season schedule has been released, with the Golden State Warriors receiving their championship rings on opening night as they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers. Amid the leadup to the schedule release, leaks have also hinted at the Christmas Day slate for the NBA, which will once again include the New York Knicks. New York failed to capitalize on their momentum heading into the start of last season, but the new season presents a fresh opportunity. Here is the 2022-23 regular season schedule for the Knicks.

Last season the Knicks hoped to capitalize on their momentum from the year prior, only to underwhelm with a 37-45 record and an 11th place finish in the Eastern Conference. Though R.J Barrett increased his scoring average to a career-high 20.0 PPG, Julius Randle had a down year with his field goal percentage (41%) and points per game (20.1) dipping from his previous All-Star season. New York also had a carousel at the point guard position, but the hope is that their free agency moves have solved their need in the backcourt.

The Knicks most notably agreed to terms with Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. The signing pairs Brunson with Barrett in the backcourt, with the hopes that the duo becomes New York’s backcourt of the future. The Knicks also re-signed Mitchell Robinson, helping retain their best rim protector on the roster.