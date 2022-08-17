Breaking down Suns schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released the schedule for the 2022-23 season, and of course, there were leaks before the entire schedule was released. After getting embarrassed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, the two teams will run it back to start the season. The Suns will also square off against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day in Denver. Shortly after Christmas, the Suns will travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on MLK Day.

The Suns were the No. 1 team in the Western Conference in the regular season and seemed headed for a Western Conference Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors. However, the Mavericks had other plans, defeating the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals. After being up 2-0, the Suns completely collapsed, having an unexpected finish to what they had hoped to be a banner year.

The Suns will return the majority of their roster from last season. There was a lot of talk about whether or not star Deandre Ayton would return after having a falling out with head coach Monte Williams. The Indiana Pacers signed Ayton to an offer sheet, but the Suns matched to bring him back. There was also talk about trading for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, but it would have required trading some combination of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and a bevy of picks. That was too much for the Suns, so they rejected it and will run it back, looking to make the Finals again.

You can view the full schedule for the Suns by clicking the link below.