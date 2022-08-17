Breaking down Celtics schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released its schedule for the 2022-23 season, and of course, all of the insiders had to leak some of the marquee matchups. The Boston Celtics will kick off the season on opening night against the Philadelphia 76ers. They will have their annual Christmas Day matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinal. A Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors will take place on Dec. 10.

The Celtics were leading the NBA Finals 2-1 and had a late lead in Game 4 before blowing the lead and ultimately the season. Based on how the season started, the Celtics weren’t even supposed to be in the Finals. They started the season 16-19 before flipping a switch and finishing the season 51-31 and with the No. 2 seed in the east. Led by first-year head coach Ime Udokah, the Celtics became a defense-first team with all-star wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who can score with any duo in the league. Unfortunately, the Finals weren’t kind to Tatum, averaging 21 points per game on just about 20 shots per game.

The Celtics will retain their core from last season and even added a few pieces in guard Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. Both vets are guys the Celtics hope can contribute to the roster, and both should. They should see development from Grant Williams, Robert Williams, and, of course the main stars. If the Celtics have designs at making it once again, they will need to beef things up to have a chance at making it back with the East being vastly improved again.