Breaking down Bucks schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released the schedule for the 2022-23 season, and the NBA did all it could to prevent this from it happening. Since they were leaked beforehand, it was known that the Milwaukee Bucks play on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics. They will have other primetime games this season because of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others.

Milwaukee was looking to defend its 2021 championship and held a 3-2 over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals but ultimately, the absence of Khris Middleton was too much to overcome. The Bucks hope Middleton, along with Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, will stay healthy in the key stretches of the season. This title window is only just getting started, and the Bucks are expected to be among the contenders for the 2023 championship. This roster has continuity and consistency, something other top teams in the East have trouble saying.