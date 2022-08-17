 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Bulls schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

We go over Chicago’s schedule for this upcoming season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
The NBA has officially released the 2022-23 schedule, with 76ers-Celtics and Lakers-Warriors opening up the league’s new season. Somewhat surprisingly, the Chicago Bulls were not involved in any of the early leaks regarding the schedule. The Bulls are looking to build off a playoff run from a season ago and believe they will be contenders if everyone remains healthy.

The Bulls are going to have to show they can defeat the top teams in the East to be taken seriously, and they’ll have plenty of chances to do so. Chicago will once again rely on the guard combination of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to lead the team but the biggest question mark will be Lonzo Ball. The point guard was unable to close out the season with the team and his presence was dearly missed on both ends of the floor. He could be the difference maker for a Bulls team on the rise.

Here’s Chicago’s schedule for the upcoming season.

2022-23 Chicago Bulls schedule

Date Day Time Home/Away Opponent
Date Day Time Home/Away Opponent
Oct 19 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Away Heat
Oct 21 Friday 7:00 PM EDT Away Wizards
Oct 22 Saturday 8:00 PM EDT Home Cavaliers
Oct 24 Monday 8:00 PM EDT Home Celtics
Oct 26 Wednesday 8:00 PM EDT Home Pacers
Oct 28 Friday 8:30 PM EDT Away Spurs
Oct 29 Saturday 8:00 PM EDT Home 76ers
Nov 1 Tuesday 7:30 PM EDT Away Nets
Nov 2 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Home Hornets
Nov 4 Friday 7:30 PM EDT Away Celtics
Nov 6 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Away Raptors
Nov 7 Monday 8:45 PM EST Home Raptors
Nov 9 Wednesday 8:00 PM EST Home Pelicans
Nov 13 Sunday 8:00 PM EST Home Nuggets
Nov 16 Wednesday 8:00 PM EST Away Pelicans
Nov 18 Friday 8:00 PM EST Home Magic
Nov 21 Monday 8:00 PM EST Home Celtics
Nov 23 Wednesday 8:00 PM EST Away Bucks
Nov 25 Friday 8:00 PM EST Away Thunder
Nov 28 Monday 9:00 PM EST Away Jazz
Nov 30 Wednesday 9:00 PM EST Away Suns
Dec 2 Friday 10:00 PM EST Away Warriors
Dec 4 Sunday 6:00 PM EST Away Kings
Dec 7 Wednesday 8:00 PM EST Home Wizards
Dec 10 Saturday 8:00 PM EST Home Mavericks
Dec 11 Sunday 6:30 PM EST Away Hawks
Dec 14 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Home Knicks
Dec 16 Friday 8:00 PM EST Home Knicks
Dec 18 Sunday 7:00 PM EST Away Timberwolves
Dec 20 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Away Heat
Dec 21 Wednesday 7:30 PM EST Away Hawks
Dec 23 Friday 7:30 PM EST Away Knicks
Dec 26 Monday 8:00 PM EST Home Rockets
Dec 28 Wednesday 8:00 PM EST Home Bucks
Dec 30 Friday 8:00 PM EST Home Pistons
Dec 31 Saturday 7:00 PM EST Home Cavaliers
Jan 2 Monday 7:00 PM EST Away Cavaliers
Jan 4 Wednesday 8:00 PM EST Home Nets
Jan 6 Friday 7:30 PM EST Away 76ers
Jan 7 Saturday 8:00 PM EST Home Jazz
Jan 9 Monday 7:30 PM EST Away Celtics
Jan 11 Wednesday 7:00 PM EST Away Wizards
Jan 13 Friday 8:00 PM EST Home Thunder
Jan 15 Sunday 3:30 PM EST Home Warriors
Jan 19 Thursday 3:00 PM EST Away Pistons
Jan 23 Monday 8:00 PM EST Home Hawks
Jan 24 Tuesday 7:00 PM EST Away Pacers
Jan 26 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Away Hornets
Jan 28 Saturday 7:00 PM EST Away Magic
Jan 31 Tuesday 8:00 PM EST Home Clippers
Feb 2 Thursday 8:00 PM EST Home Hornets
Feb 4 Saturday 8:00 PM EST Home Trail Blazers
Feb 6 Monday 8:00 PM EST Home Spurs
Feb 7 Tuesday 8:00 PM EST Away Grizzlies
Feb 9 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Away Nets
Feb 11 Saturday 8:00 PM EST Away Cavaliers
Feb 13 Monday 8:00 PM EST Home Magic
Feb 15 Wednesday 7:00 PM EST Away Pacers
Feb 16 Thursday 7:30 PM EST Home Bucks
Feb 24 Friday 10:00 PM EST Home Nets
Feb 26 Sunday 3:30 PM EST Home Wizards
Feb 28 Tuesday 7:30 PM EST Away Raptors
Mar 1 Wednesday 7:00 PM EST Away Pistons
Mar 3 Friday 8:00 PM EST Home Suns
Mar 5 Sunday 3:30 PM EST Home Pacers
Mar 8 Wednesday 9:00 PM EST Away Nuggets
Mar 11 Saturday 8:00 PM EST Away Rockets
Mar 15 Wednesday 8:00 PM EDT Home Kings
Mar 17 Friday 8:00 PM EDT Home Timberwolves
Mar 18 Saturday 8:00 PM EDT Home Heat
Mar 20 Monday 7:00 PM EDT Away 76ers
Mar 22 Wednesday 8:00 PM EDT Home 76ers
Mar 24 Friday 10:00 PM EDT Away Trail Blazers
Mar 26 Sunday 3:30 PM EDT Away Lakers
Mar 27 Monday 10:30 PM EDT Away Clippers
Mar 29 Wednesday 8:00 PM EDT Home Lakers
Mar 31 Friday 7:00 PM EDT Away Hornets
Apr 2 Sunday 3:30 PM EDT Home Grizzlies
Apr 4 Tuesday 8:00 PM EDT Home Hawks
Apr 5 Wednesday 7:30 PM EDT Away Bucks
Apr 7 Friday 8:30 PM EDT Away Mavericks
Apr 9 Sunday 1:00 PM EDT Home Pistons

