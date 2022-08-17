Breaking down Bulls schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has officially released the 2022-23 schedule, with 76ers-Celtics and Lakers-Warriors opening up the league’s new season. Somewhat surprisingly, the Chicago Bulls were not involved in any of the early leaks regarding the schedule. The Bulls are looking to build off a playoff run from a season ago and believe they will be contenders if everyone remains healthy.
The Bulls are going to have to show they can defeat the top teams in the East to be taken seriously, and they’ll have plenty of chances to do so. Chicago will once again rely on the guard combination of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to lead the team but the biggest question mark will be Lonzo Ball. The point guard was unable to close out the season with the team and his presence was dearly missed on both ends of the floor. He could be the difference maker for a Bulls team on the rise.
Here’s Chicago’s schedule for the upcoming season.
2022-23 Chicago Bulls schedule
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|Oct 19
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Heat
|Oct 21
|Friday
|7:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Wizards
|Oct 22
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Cavaliers
|Oct 24
|Monday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Celtics
|Oct 26
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Pacers
|Oct 28
|Friday
|8:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Spurs
|Oct 29
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|76ers
|Nov 1
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Nets
|Nov 2
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Hornets
|Nov 4
|Friday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Celtics
|Nov 6
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EST
|Away
|Raptors
|Nov 7
|Monday
|8:45 PM EST
|Home
|Raptors
|Nov 9
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Pelicans
|Nov 13
|Sunday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Nuggets
|Nov 16
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pelicans
|Nov 18
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Magic
|Nov 21
|Monday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Celtics
|Nov 23
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Bucks
|Nov 25
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Thunder
|Nov 28
|Monday
|9:00 PM EST
|Away
|Jazz
|Nov 30
|Wednesday
|9:00 PM EST
|Away
|Suns
|Dec 2
|Friday
|10:00 PM EST
|Away
|Warriors
|Dec 4
|Sunday
|6:00 PM EST
|Away
|Kings
|Dec 7
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Wizards
|Dec 10
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Mavericks
|Dec 11
|Sunday
|6:30 PM EST
|Away
|Hawks
|Dec 14
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Knicks
|Dec 16
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Knicks
|Dec 18
|Sunday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Timberwolves
|Dec 20
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Heat
|Dec 21
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Hawks
|Dec 23
|Friday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Knicks
|Dec 26
|Monday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Rockets
|Dec 28
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Bucks
|Dec 30
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Pistons
|Dec 31
|Saturday
|7:00 PM EST
|Home
|Cavaliers
|Jan 2
|Monday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Cavaliers
|Jan 4
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Nets
|Jan 6
|Friday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|76ers
|Jan 7
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Jazz
|Jan 9
|Monday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Celtics
|Jan 11
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Wizards
|Jan 13
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Thunder
|Jan 15
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EST
|Home
|Warriors
|Jan 19
|Thursday
|3:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pistons
|Jan 23
|Monday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Hawks
|Jan 24
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pacers
|Jan 26
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Hornets
|Jan 28
|Saturday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Magic
|Jan 31
|Tuesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Clippers
|Feb 2
|Thursday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Hornets
|Feb 4
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Trail Blazers
|Feb 6
|Monday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Spurs
|Feb 7
|Tuesday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Grizzlies
|Feb 9
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Nets
|Feb 11
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Cavaliers
|Feb 13
|Monday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Magic
|Feb 15
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pacers
|Feb 16
|Thursday
|7:30 PM EST
|Home
|Bucks
|Feb 24
|Friday
|10:00 PM EST
|Home
|Nets
|Feb 26
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EST
|Home
|Wizards
|Feb 28
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM EST
|Away
|Raptors
|Mar 1
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM EST
|Away
|Pistons
|Mar 3
|Friday
|8:00 PM EST
|Home
|Suns
|Mar 5
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EST
|Home
|Pacers
|Mar 8
|Wednesday
|9:00 PM EST
|Away
|Nuggets
|Mar 11
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EST
|Away
|Rockets
|Mar 15
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Kings
|Mar 17
|Friday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Timberwolves
|Mar 18
|Saturday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Heat
|Mar 20
|Monday
|7:00 PM EDT
|Away
|76ers
|Mar 22
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|76ers
|Mar 24
|Friday
|10:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Trail Blazers
|Mar 26
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Lakers
|Mar 27
|Monday
|10:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Clippers
|Mar 29
|Wednesday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Lakers
|Mar 31
|Friday
|7:00 PM EDT
|Away
|Hornets
|Apr 2
|Sunday
|3:30 PM EDT
|Home
|Grizzlies
|Apr 4
|Tuesday
|8:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Hawks
|Apr 5
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Bucks
|Apr 7
|Friday
|8:30 PM EDT
|Away
|Mavericks
|Apr 9
|Sunday
|1:00 PM EDT
|Home
|Pistons