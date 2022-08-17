Breaking down Bulls schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has officially released the 2022-23 schedule, with 76ers-Celtics and Lakers-Warriors opening up the league’s new season. Somewhat surprisingly, the Chicago Bulls were not involved in any of the early leaks regarding the schedule. The Bulls are looking to build off a playoff run from a season ago and believe they will be contenders if everyone remains healthy.

The Bulls are going to have to show they can defeat the top teams in the East to be taken seriously, and they’ll have plenty of chances to do so. Chicago will once again rely on the guard combination of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to lead the team but the biggest question mark will be Lonzo Ball. The point guard was unable to close out the season with the team and his presence was dearly missed on both ends of the floor. He could be the difference maker for a Bulls team on the rise.

Here’s Chicago’s schedule for the upcoming season.