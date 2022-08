Breaking down 76ers schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released the full schedule for the 2022-23 season and the Philadelphia 76ers will be taking part in the TNT doubleheader on opening night when they face the Boston Celtics in the early game. The 76ers have another early test when the Milwaukee Bucks face them two days later. Below is Philadelphia’s full schedule for the upcoming season.

The 76ers made some big moves in the offseason, largely due to James Harden’s willingness to sacrifice significant dollars to improve the overall team. Philadelphia added PJ Tucker, Danuel House and De’Anthony Melton to an existing roster of Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey. There should be continued improvement from Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, but ultimately the success of this season rests on Harden and Embiid. If that duo can stay healthy, the 76ers are a real title threat.