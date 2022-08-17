Breaking down Clippers schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released the 2022-23 regular season schedule, marking the start of a new opportunity for the league’s 30 franchises. Among the teams that expect to capitalize from the fresh start is the Los Angeles Clippers, who battled injuries to notable contributors throughout last season. As Los Angeles comes off an offseason with key additions to the roster, here is the 2022-23 regular season schedule for the Clippers.
Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard as he recovered from his torn ACL, the Clippers managed to stay competitive throughout last season. Los Angeles finished with a 42-40 record, which placed them eighth in the Western Conference standings and matched them with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. After falling to Minnesota 109-104, the Clippers had one last chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs as they faced the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans would go on to officially eliminate the Clippers with a final score of 105-101.
Los Angeles heads into the 2022-23 season as a contender in many people's eyes, given the names that they expect to have back on the court. Leonard most notably will make his return after rehabbing all of last season, while Paul George hopes to enter the season healthy after appearing in just 31 games last season.
In addition to re-signing Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles agreed to sign John Wall after he was bought out of his contract with the Houston Rockets. Should Leonard, George, and Wall start the season in collective good health, then the Clippers believe they have the talent to contend among the top teams in the Western Conference.
2022-23 LA Clippers schedule
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|TV
|Oct 20
|Thursday
|7:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Lakers
|TNT
|Oct 22
|Saturday
|7:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Kings
|Oct 23
|Sunday
|7:00 PM PDT
|Home
|Suns
|NBA TV
|Oct 25
|Tuesday
|5:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Thunder
|Oct 27
|Thursday
|5:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Thunder
|Oct 30
|Sunday
|12:00 PM PDT
|Home
|Pelicans
|Oct 31
|Monday
|7:30 PM PDT
|Home
|Rockets
|Nov 2
|Wednesday
|5:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Rockets
|Nov 4
|Friday
|5:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Spurs
|Nov 6
|Sunday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Jazz
|Nov 7
|Monday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Cavaliers
|NBA TV
|Nov 9
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Lakers
|ESPN
|Nov 12
|Saturday
|1:00 PM PST
|Home
|Nets
|Nov 14
|Monday
|5:00 PM PST
|Away
|Rockets
|Nov 15
|Tuesday
|5:30 PM PST
|Away
|Mavericks
|Nov 17
|Thursday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Pistons
|Nov 19
|Saturday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Spurs
|Nov 21
|Monday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Jazz
|NBA TV
|Nov 23
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Warriors
|ESPN
|Nov 25
|Friday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Nuggets
|NBA TV
|Nov 27
|Sunday
|1:00 PM PST
|Home
|Pacers
|Nov 29
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Trail Blazers
|TNT
|Nov 30
|Wednesday
|6:00 PM PST
|Away
|Jazz
|Dec 3
|Saturday
|1:00 PM PST
|Home
|Kings
|Dec 5
|Monday
|4:00 PM PST
|Away
|Hornets
|Dec 7
|Wednesday
|4:00 PM PST
|Away
|Magic
|Dec 8
|Thursday
|4:30 PM PST
|Away
|Heat
|NBA TV
|Dec 10
|Saturday
|4:00 PM PST
|Away
|Wizards
|Dec 12
|Monday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Celtics
|NBA TV
|Dec 14
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Timberwolves
|ESPN
|Dec 15
|Thursday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Suns
|NBA TV
|Dec 17
|Saturday
|1:00 PM PST
|Home
|Wizards
|Dec 21
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Hornets
|NBA TV
|Dec 23
|Friday
|4:00 PM PST
|Away
|76ers
|Dec 26
|Monday
|4:00 PM PST
|Away
|Pistons
|Dec 27
|Tuesday
|4:30 PM PST
|Away
|Raptors
|NBA TV
|Dec 29
|Thursday
|4:30 PM PST
|Away
|Celtics
|NBA TV
|Dec 31
|Saturday
|12:00 PM PST
|Away
|Pacers
|Jan 2
|Monday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Heat
|Jan 5
|Thursday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Nuggets
|TNT
|Jan 6
|Friday
|6:00 PM PST
|Away
|Timberwolves
|Jan 8
|Sunday
|6:00 PM PST
|Home
|Hawks
|Jan 10
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Mavericks
|Jan 13
|Friday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Nuggets
|ESPN
|Jan 15
|Sunday
|12:00 PM PST
|Home
|Rockets
|Jan 17
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|76ers
|TNT
|Jan 18
|Wednesday
|6:00 PM PST
|Away
|Jazz
|Jan 20
|Friday
|5:00 PM PST
|Away
|Spurs
|Jan 22
|Sunday
|4:30 PM PST
|Away
|Mavericks
|Jan 24
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Lakers
|TNT
|Jan 26
|Thursday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Spurs
|Jan 28
|Saturday
|4:30 PM PST
|Away
|Hawks
|Jan 29
|Sunday
|4:00 PM PST
|Away
|Cavaliers
|Jan 31
|Tuesday
|5:00 PM PST
|Away
|Bulls
|Feb 2
|Thursday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Bucks
|TNT
|Feb 4
|Saturday
|4:00 PM PST
|Away
|Knicks
|Feb 6
|Monday
|4:30 PM PST
|Away
|Nets
|NBA TV
|Feb 8
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Mavericks
|ESPN
|Feb 10
|Friday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Bucks
|Feb 14
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Warriors
|TNT
|Feb 16
|Thursday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Suns
|TNT
|Feb 24
|Friday
|7:30 PM PST
|Home
|Kings
|Feb 26
|Sunday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Nuggets
|ESPN
|Feb 28
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Timberwolves
|TNT
|Mar 2
|Thursday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Warriors
|TNT
|Mar 3
|Friday
|7:00 PM PST
|Away
|Kings
|Mar 5
|Sunday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Grizzlies
|ESPN
|Mar 8
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM PST
|Home
|Raptors
|ESPN
|Mar 11
|Saturday
|1:00 PM PST
|Home
|Knicks
|Mar 15
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM PDT
|Home
|Warriors
|ESPN
|Mar 18
|Saturday
|12:00 PM PDT
|Home
|Magic
|Mar 19
|Sunday
|6:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Trail Blazers
|Mar 21
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM PDT
|Home
|Thunder
|Mar 23
|Thursday
|7:30 PM PDT
|Home
|Thunder
|Mar 25
|Saturday
|7:30 PM PDT
|Home
|Pelicans
|NBA TV
|Mar 27
|Monday
|7:30 PM PDT
|Home
|Bulls
|Mar 29
|Wednesday
|5:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Grizzlies
|Mar 31
|Friday
|5:00 PM PDT
|Away
|Grizzlies
|Apr 1
|Saturday
|5:30 PM PDT
|Away
|Pelicans
|Apr 5
|Wednesday
|7:00 PM PDT
|Home
|Lakers
|ESPN
|Apr 8
|Saturday
|1:00 PM PDT
|Home
|Trail Blazers
|Apr 9
|Sunday
|12:30 PM PDT
|Away
|Suns