Breaking down Clippers schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released the 2022-23 regular season schedule, marking the start of a new opportunity for the league’s 30 franchises. Among the teams that expect to capitalize from the fresh start is the Los Angeles Clippers, who battled injuries to notable contributors throughout last season. As Los Angeles comes off an offseason with key additions to the roster, here is the 2022-23 regular season schedule for the Clippers.

Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard as he recovered from his torn ACL, the Clippers managed to stay competitive throughout last season. Los Angeles finished with a 42-40 record, which placed them eighth in the Western Conference standings and matched them with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. After falling to Minnesota 109-104, the Clippers had one last chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs as they faced the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans would go on to officially eliminate the Clippers with a final score of 105-101.

Los Angeles heads into the 2022-23 season as a contender in many people's eyes, given the names that they expect to have back on the court. Leonard most notably will make his return after rehabbing all of last season, while Paul George hopes to enter the season healthy after appearing in just 31 games last season.

In addition to re-signing Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles agreed to sign John Wall after he was bought out of his contract with the Houston Rockets. Should Leonard, George, and Wall start the season in collective good health, then the Clippers believe they have the talent to contend among the top teams in the Western Conference.