 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down Clippers schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

We go over LA’s schedule for this upcoming season.

By pete.hernandez
2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v LA Clippers Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has released the 2022-23 regular season schedule, marking the start of a new opportunity for the league’s 30 franchises. Among the teams that expect to capitalize from the fresh start is the Los Angeles Clippers, who battled injuries to notable contributors throughout last season. As Los Angeles comes off an offseason with key additions to the roster, here is the 2022-23 regular season schedule for the Clippers.

Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard as he recovered from his torn ACL, the Clippers managed to stay competitive throughout last season. Los Angeles finished with a 42-40 record, which placed them eighth in the Western Conference standings and matched them with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. After falling to Minnesota 109-104, the Clippers had one last chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs as they faced the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans would go on to officially eliminate the Clippers with a final score of 105-101.

Los Angeles heads into the 2022-23 season as a contender in many people's eyes, given the names that they expect to have back on the court. Leonard most notably will make his return after rehabbing all of last season, while Paul George hopes to enter the season healthy after appearing in just 31 games last season.

In addition to re-signing Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles agreed to sign John Wall after he was bought out of his contract with the Houston Rockets. Should Leonard, George, and Wall start the season in collective good health, then the Clippers believe they have the talent to contend among the top teams in the Western Conference.

2022-23 LA Clippers schedule

Date Day Time Home/Away Opponent TV
Date Day Time Home/Away Opponent TV
Oct 20 Thursday 7:00 PM PDT Away Lakers TNT
Oct 22 Saturday 7:00 PM PDT Away Kings
Oct 23 Sunday 7:00 PM PDT Home Suns NBA TV
Oct 25 Tuesday 5:00 PM PDT Away Thunder
Oct 27 Thursday 5:00 PM PDT Away Thunder
Oct 30 Sunday 12:00 PM PDT Home Pelicans
Oct 31 Monday 7:30 PM PDT Home Rockets
Nov 2 Wednesday 5:00 PM PDT Away Rockets
Nov 4 Friday 5:00 PM PDT Away Spurs
Nov 6 Sunday 7:00 PM PST Home Jazz
Nov 7 Monday 7:30 PM PST Home Cavaliers NBA TV
Nov 9 Wednesday 7:00 PM PST Home Lakers ESPN
Nov 12 Saturday 1:00 PM PST Home Nets
Nov 14 Monday 5:00 PM PST Away Rockets
Nov 15 Tuesday 5:30 PM PST Away Mavericks
Nov 17 Thursday 7:30 PM PST Home Pistons
Nov 19 Saturday 7:30 PM PST Home Spurs
Nov 21 Monday 7:30 PM PST Home Jazz NBA TV
Nov 23 Wednesday 7:00 PM PST Away Warriors ESPN
Nov 25 Friday 7:30 PM PST Home Nuggets NBA TV
Nov 27 Sunday 1:00 PM PST Home Pacers
Nov 29 Tuesday 7:00 PM PST Away Trail Blazers TNT
Nov 30 Wednesday 6:00 PM PST Away Jazz
Dec 3 Saturday 1:00 PM PST Home Kings
Dec 5 Monday 4:00 PM PST Away Hornets
Dec 7 Wednesday 4:00 PM PST Away Magic
Dec 8 Thursday 4:30 PM PST Away Heat NBA TV
Dec 10 Saturday 4:00 PM PST Away Wizards
Dec 12 Monday 7:30 PM PST Home Celtics NBA TV
Dec 14 Wednesday 7:00 PM PST Home Timberwolves ESPN
Dec 15 Thursday 7:30 PM PST Home Suns NBA TV
Dec 17 Saturday 1:00 PM PST Home Wizards
Dec 21 Wednesday 7:30 PM PST Home Hornets NBA TV
Dec 23 Friday 4:00 PM PST Away 76ers
Dec 26 Monday 4:00 PM PST Away Pistons
Dec 27 Tuesday 4:30 PM PST Away Raptors NBA TV
Dec 29 Thursday 4:30 PM PST Away Celtics NBA TV
Dec 31 Saturday 12:00 PM PST Away Pacers
Jan 2 Monday 7:30 PM PST Home Heat
Jan 5 Thursday 7:00 PM PST Away Nuggets TNT
Jan 6 Friday 6:00 PM PST Away Timberwolves
Jan 8 Sunday 6:00 PM PST Home Hawks
Jan 10 Tuesday 7:30 PM PST Home Mavericks
Jan 13 Friday 7:00 PM PST Home Nuggets ESPN
Jan 15 Sunday 12:00 PM PST Home Rockets
Jan 17 Tuesday 7:00 PM PST Home 76ers TNT
Jan 18 Wednesday 6:00 PM PST Away Jazz
Jan 20 Friday 5:00 PM PST Away Spurs
Jan 22 Sunday 4:30 PM PST Away Mavericks
Jan 24 Tuesday 7:00 PM PST Away Lakers TNT
Jan 26 Thursday 7:30 PM PST Home Spurs
Jan 28 Saturday 4:30 PM PST Away Hawks
Jan 29 Sunday 4:00 PM PST Away Cavaliers
Jan 31 Tuesday 5:00 PM PST Away Bulls
Feb 2 Thursday 7:00 PM PST Away Bucks TNT
Feb 4 Saturday 4:00 PM PST Away Knicks
Feb 6 Monday 4:30 PM PST Away Nets NBA TV
Feb 8 Wednesday 7:00 PM PST Home Mavericks ESPN
Feb 10 Friday 7:30 PM PST Home Bucks
Feb 14 Tuesday 7:00 PM PST Home Warriors TNT
Feb 16 Thursday 7:00 PM PST Away Suns TNT
Feb 24 Friday 7:30 PM PST Home Kings
Feb 26 Sunday 7:00 PM PST Away Nuggets ESPN
Feb 28 Tuesday 7:00 PM PST Home Timberwolves TNT
Mar 2 Thursday 7:00 PM PST Away Warriors TNT
Mar 3 Friday 7:00 PM PST Away Kings
Mar 5 Sunday 7:00 PM PST Home Grizzlies ESPN
Mar 8 Wednesday 7:00 PM PST Home Raptors ESPN
Mar 11 Saturday 1:00 PM PST Home Knicks
Mar 15 Wednesday 7:00 PM PDT Home Warriors ESPN
Mar 18 Saturday 12:00 PM PDT Home Magic
Mar 19 Sunday 6:00 PM PDT Away Trail Blazers
Mar 21 Tuesday 7:30 PM PDT Home Thunder
Mar 23 Thursday 7:30 PM PDT Home Thunder
Mar 25 Saturday 7:30 PM PDT Home Pelicans NBA TV
Mar 27 Monday 7:30 PM PDT Home Bulls
Mar 29 Wednesday 5:00 PM PDT Away Grizzlies
Mar 31 Friday 5:00 PM PDT Away Grizzlies
Apr 1 Saturday 5:30 PM PDT Away Pelicans
Apr 5 Wednesday 7:00 PM PDT Home Lakers ESPN
Apr 8 Saturday 1:00 PM PDT Home Trail Blazers
Apr 9 Sunday 12:30 PM PDT Away Suns

More From DraftKings Nation