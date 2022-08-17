Suns visit Grizzlies, Hawks host Heat on MLK Day for 2022-23 NBA season

With the NBA releasing the full 2022-23 schedule, we’ve got the matchups for the league’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate. The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies are regulars in this day of remembrance, and they’ll be joined by the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns for the 2022-23 season. Atlanta will host Miami and Memphis will host Phoenix.

The Heat and Hawks met in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, with Miami winning the series in five games. A lot has changed in Atlanta, with Dejounte Murray coming in to join Trae Young. That duo should be great but will the Hawks have enough supporting firepower to take down a Heat squad that should be a contender once again?

The Suns and Grizzlies were the top two teams in the West last season, but both flamed out in the second round of the playoffs with Phoenix having an all-time implosion in Game 7 at home. Both teams will be looking to get back to the top of the conference, and this will be a good benchmark game for them.

MLK Day schedule in 2022-23 season

Heat @ Hawks - 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Suns @ Grizzlies - 6 p.m ET, TNT