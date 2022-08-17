TNT to air first Paolo Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren matchup on Tuesday, November 1

The NBA released its full schedule for the 2022-23 season, and we now know when rookies Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren will meet up for the first time this season. Their initial meeting will take place when the Magic and Thunder clash on Tuesday, November 1, and will be nationally televised on TNT.

Banchero was drafted No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in this year’s NBA Draft after spending one year under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. The 6’10” forward averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds through 39 games with the Blue Devils last season.

Holmgren, after playing one year at Gonzaga, was picked No. 2 overall in the draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Holmgren is expected to thrive in the league this year, standing seven feet tall as he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks with the Bulldogs in 2021-22.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Banchero is the current favorite to take home the Rookie of the Year honors at +300, but Holmgren isn’t far behind installed at +350 on the board.

Banchero is expected to help the Magic improve on last season, when they finished with the second-worst record in the league at 22-60. The 19-year-old forward showed flashes of his skills through in summer league, averaging 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds through the two games coach Jamahl Mosley played him for. Banchero looks very comfortable on the ball and will be the assumed starter at the power forward spot ahead of next season.

Chet Holmgren was one of the most hyped prospects heading into the 2022 NBA Draft and is expected to come hit the ground running as the season opens. He’ll join a lineup that includes a backcourt duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, while rookies Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams will be battling for minutes on the wings as well. As the Thunder continue to rebuild, Holmgren is expected to help catapult the Thunder higher up the standings, as the starting center spot is all but guaranteed for the young seven-footer ahead of the new season.