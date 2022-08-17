Full schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA has released its full schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, with several notable games already coming out ahead of the overall drop.

The TNT doubleheader to kick off the season on October 18 will see the Philadelphia 76ers meet the Boston Celtics in the early game before the Golden State Warriors have their ring ceremony in the late night contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Suns-Mavericks and Pelicans-Nets are two notable games for the following day. We’ve also got the Finals rematch dates set, with the Warriors and Celtics meeting December 10 and January 19.

The Christmas Day games have been set, along with the MLK Day games. It’ll be Bucks-Celtics, 76ers-Knicks, Suns-Nuggets, Lakers-Mavericks and Grizzlies-Warriors on Christmas Day. MLK Day will see the Grizzlies face the Suns and the Heat take on the Hawks.

To view the full NBA schedule, along with the list of national TV games, follow the link below.