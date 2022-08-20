How to watch LeBron James in Jamal Crawford’s pro-am event on Saturday

Jamal Crawford’s Saturday pro-am event, dubbed the CrawsOver, just got taken to the next level with the announcement of LeBron James’ intention to play in the event. The Los Angeles Lakers star joins Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Orlando Magic rookie and No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero, and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren as part of the event.

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I've been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The is BACK! @JCrossover ! #ThekidfromAKRON https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

This will be the first time James has played in Crawford’s event, but it won’t be his first summer basketball action. The star played in the Drew League earlier this offseason with DeMar DeRozan. James recently inked a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers and has a player option for the second year.

The CrawsOver will take place at Seattle Pacific University, with games slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action from the CrawsOver on NBA.com or the NBA App.