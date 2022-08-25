Grading Jazz-Lakers deal centered around Patrick Beverley, Talen Horton-Tucker

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized a trade they discussed late Wednesday evening, sending Patrick Beverley to California while Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson both head to Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at how the deal grades out for both franchises.

Jazz: B+

Utah probably could’ve gotten a first-round pick out of Beverley’s expiring deal near the deadline from a contender, but getting two young players in Horton-Tucker and Johnson without much of a financial pinch is not bad. The former has more upside and holds a player option for 2023-24, while Johnson provides some solid two-way play in the rotation. Utah is in a rebuild, so the Jazz are willing to pick up guys with upside and see if they work out.

Lakers: A

Getting Beverley means the Lakers are highly likely to deal Russell Westbrook. That alone makes this a worthwhile trade for LA, who gets out of potentially re-signing Horton-Tucker on a sizable contract. Beverley is a quality defender and three-point shooter, something the Lakers missed last season. LA also kept both its first-round picks, which is a win. Horton-Tucker was underwhelming with the Lakers and Johnson doesn’t have more upside than a rotation player. This was a good deal and it means the Lakers almost have to deal Westbrook to avoid locker room drama.