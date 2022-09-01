Knicks agree to four-year extension with R.J. Barrett

The New York Knicks and R.J. Barrett agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $120 million, the team officially announced. Barrett has been a key member of New York’s young core and showed promise last year averaging 20.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Statement from NYK president Leon Rose on RJ Barrett’s extension, which is four years and up to $120M with incentives: pic.twitter.com/Uq4Z4UzpV5 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 1, 2022

The Knicks lost out on their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, who is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, New York still has plenty of draft picks and cap space to go after any star. Assuming Barrett pans out, the Knicks can still have a strong group with him, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and another high-level player.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks have a win total set at 39.5. They are favored to miss the playoffs this season, with “No” priced at -195 and “Yes” priced at +155. We’ll see if Barrett can take another step this season and push the Knicks towards contending status without the help of another star.