NBA suspends Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year, levies $10 million fine

The league has completed its investigation into Sarver and has doled out the punishment.

By Chinmay Vaidya
WNBA Finals - Game Two
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver from the Suns and Mercury organization for one year after completing its investigation. Sarver is also being fined $10 million and will have to complete a training program on appropriate workplace conduct.

The punishment comes after a detailed report from ESPN detailing Sarver’s detrimental conduct in the workplace, along with his erratic behavior and mismanaging of the organization. While this won’t directly impact the Suns or Mercury on the court, it could push Sarver towards eventually selling the franchises.

The Suns have been a dominant force in the West over the last few seasons, making the NBA Finals in 2020-21 and amassing 64 wins in 2021-22 before being bounced in Game 7 at home in the second round of the playoffs. Phoenix is expected to be a contender again this season, with DraftKings Sportsbook setting the team’s win total at 51.5.

