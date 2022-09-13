NBA suspends Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year, levies $10 million fine

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver from the Suns and Mercury organization for one year after completing its investigation. Sarver is also being fined $10 million and will have to complete a training program on appropriate workplace conduct.

The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022

The punishment comes after a detailed report from ESPN detailing Sarver’s detrimental conduct in the workplace, along with his erratic behavior and mismanaging of the organization. While this won’t directly impact the Suns or Mercury on the court, it could push Sarver towards eventually selling the franchises.

Key findings, NBA says: Robert Sarver said the N-word at least 5 times when recounting statement of others; made sex-related, inappropriate comments about physical appearance of females; inappropriate physical conduct toward men; engaged in harsh treatment. https://t.co/muOWNWhvI9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 13, 2022

The Suns have been a dominant force in the West over the last few seasons, making the NBA Finals in 2020-21 and amassing 64 wins in 2021-22 before being bounced in Game 7 at home in the second round of the playoffs. Phoenix is expected to be a contender again this season, with DraftKings Sportsbook setting the team’s win total at 51.5.