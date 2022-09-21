Robert Sarver announces he is in process of seeking buyers for Suns, Mercury

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he is in the process of seeking buyers for both franchises, according to a statement he released. Sarver was recently suspended for a full season and fined $10 million after the NBA investigated claims into Sarver’s workplace conduct previously reported by ESPN. Although Sarver and the Suns initially denied these claims, the NBA investigation ultimately found those to be true.

"I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

Many felt Sarver’s suspension and fine were light, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver did say he was not pressuring Sarver into selling the team. However, the public sentiment and Suns sponsors might’ve pushed Sarver towards making this move.

Several NBA teams have gone up for sale over the past few years, with the Timberwolves and Jazz being the most notable. According to Forbes, the Suns are estimated to be worth $1.8 billion. They’ll likely go for much more if they do get sold.