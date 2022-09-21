 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Sarver announces he is in process of seeking buyers for Suns, Mercury

The embattled owner is looking to sell both franchises.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Owner, Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns interviews after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 30, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he is in the process of seeking buyers for both franchises, according to a statement he released. Sarver was recently suspended for a full season and fined $10 million after the NBA investigated claims into Sarver’s workplace conduct previously reported by ESPN. Although Sarver and the Suns initially denied these claims, the NBA investigation ultimately found those to be true.

Many felt Sarver’s suspension and fine were light, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver did say he was not pressuring Sarver into selling the team. However, the public sentiment and Suns sponsors might’ve pushed Sarver towards making this move.

Several NBA teams have gone up for sale over the past few years, with the Timberwolves and Jazz being the most notable. According to Forbes, the Suns are estimated to be worth $1.8 billion. They’ll likely go for much more if they do get sold.

