Report: Celtics head coach Ime Udoka facing possible suspension

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could be facing a lengthy suspension due to violation of team guidelines, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night. The violation is unspecified and it’s never a good thing when Woj is reporting this type of news this late at night. It’s super vague but it sounds like Udoka will at least be looking a missing a good chunk of games heading into 2022-23.

NBA teams have opened training camp and preseason games start as early as late next week. The Celtics open the preseason against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 2. Boston is the reigning Eastern Conference champions having lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals in six games. The Celtics begin the regular season on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Udoka went 51-31 during his first season with the Celtics. He was hired after spending time with the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Sixers as an assistant coach.