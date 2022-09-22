Grading Jazz-Pistons deal centered around Bojan Bogdanovic

The Utah Jazz continue to go about their rebuild as they send Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Saben Lee and Kelly Olynyk, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards of The Athletic. Here’s a look at how both teams did with this move.

The Pistons are sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. https://t.co/Mu7dkZVJ8I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Jazz: C

Bodganovic isn’t a superstar, but he did average 18.1 points per game and shot 38.7% from deep last season. This return for him, especially with no draft compensation, is underwhelming. Perhaps the market for Bogdanovic never materialized, but even a future first-round selection would’ve been better for Utah than Lee and Olynyk. This is a tough one to understand, especially after the Jazz held out to get big hauls for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Pistons: A

Detroit gives up two players who weren’t going to be in the rotation for a veteran forward on an expiring contract. This goes one of two ways for Detroit, and neither really slow the franchise down. Either Bogdanovic fits in smoothly with the young core and Detroit signs him to an extension, or the team flips him at the deadline to a contender for future assets. Either way, this is another savvy move from a team on the rise.