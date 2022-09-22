 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grading Jazz-Pistons deal centered around Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah continues to tear down, while Detroit adds a trade chip.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Bojan Bogdanovic of Croatia during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 round of 16 match between Finland and Croatia at EuroBasket Arena Berlin on September 11, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
The Utah Jazz continue to go about their rebuild as they send Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Saben Lee and Kelly Olynyk, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards of The Athletic. Here’s a look at how both teams did with this move.

Jazz: C

Bodganovic isn’t a superstar, but he did average 18.1 points per game and shot 38.7% from deep last season. This return for him, especially with no draft compensation, is underwhelming. Perhaps the market for Bogdanovic never materialized, but even a future first-round selection would’ve been better for Utah than Lee and Olynyk. This is a tough one to understand, especially after the Jazz held out to get big hauls for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Pistons: A

Detroit gives up two players who weren’t going to be in the rotation for a veteran forward on an expiring contract. This goes one of two ways for Detroit, and neither really slow the franchise down. Either Bogdanovic fits in smoothly with the young core and Detroit signs him to an extension, or the team flips him at the deadline to a contender for future assets. Either way, this is another savvy move from a team on the rise.

