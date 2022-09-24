Report: CJ McCollum, Pelicans agree to two-year, $64 million extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum have agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension according to Adrian Wojnarowski. McCollum was a big acquisition at the trade deadline last year and helped the Pelicans make the playoffs from the play-in bracket and will be a key part of this year’s group.

ESPN story on @CJMcCollum agreeing on a two-year, $64M extension that ties him to the New Orleans Pelicans for four years and $133M: https://t.co/lIAG9AV0mY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 24, 2022

As noted by Wojnarowski, this means McCollum is now under contract with the Pelicans for four more years to the tune of $133 million. With Zion Williamson returning to the court and Brandon Ingram growing into a superstar, the Pelicans appear to have the core in place to make playoff runs for years to come. New Orleans was able to take Phoenix to six games last season, creating a lot of buzz around this team. With McCollum deciding to sign an extension, that shows he also believes in the future of this franchise.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pelicans are listed at +2000 to win the West this season.